Texas Travelodge rebrands as Magnuson Hotel El Paso West
Conveniently located on I-10 with easy access to Juarez, the property is also only 7 miles from the University of Texas El Paso, home of the SunBowl. The property boasts complimentary continental breakfast, free Wi-Fi access, parking and an outdoor pool.
Thomas Magnuson, CEO of Magnuson Worlwide says: "We are delighted to be welcoming Rustam Mistry and the full team at the Magnuson Hotel El Paso West, to the Magnuson family."
About Magnuson Worldwide:
Since its launch thirteen years ago, Magnuson Worldwide has become America’s fastest growing hotel brand and a top 15 global chain, marketing over 1,000 hotels across six countries and three continents. Magnuson Worldwide’s newly formed distribution partnership with Chinese operator Jin Jiang Hotels and Europe’s Louvre Hotels is the world’s largest hotel alliance, forming a consortium of over 8,000 hotels and 800,000 rooms worldwide, equal to the size of a top 2 global hotel chain.