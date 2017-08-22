London UK/Spokane WA – At Magnuson Worldwide, America's fastest growing hotel brand, we are proud to announce the branding of the Magnuson Hotel El Paso West, located near Franklin Mountains State Park.

Formerly the Travelodge El Paso West, the hotel will upgrade its market position to attract travelers via an affiliation with Magnuson Worldwide's international portfolio of over 1,000 hotels and state-of-the-art, global distribution platform.

Conveniently located on I-10 with easy access to Juarez, the property is also only 7 miles from the University of Texas El Paso, home of the SunBowl. The property boasts complimentary continental breakfast, free Wi-Fi access, parking and an outdoor pool.

Thomas Magnuson, CEO of Magnuson Worlwide says: "We are delighted to be welcoming Rustam Mistry and the full team at the Magnuson Hotel El Paso West, to the Magnuson family."

