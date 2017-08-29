Rainmaker’s Angie Dobney Demonstrates Revenue and Guest Loyalty Optimization Strategies at BITAC Casino Resorts 2017
Company’s Vice President of Hospitality Solutions serving on expert panel showcasing how casino properties can increase revenue and lower costs while preserving guest satisfaction
Serving as a panelist alongside other notable industry experts from companies such as Whitesand Gaming and Helix Methods Consulting, Dobney will share her extensive knowledge on how specific data-driven methodologies have been used successfully by casino properties in recent years to optimize revenue and profit, while enhancing the guest experience. She will also help attendees explore how revenue managers can strategically price and reserve room inventory for a property's most valuable guests, by segment and by individual spending and play patterns.
Dobney will draw on her experience at Rainmaker developing solutions designed to help the gaming industry overcome the challenges of revenue optimization strategy such as over-discounting and comping guestrooms. By factoring total spend into their pricing decisions, gaming resorts can refine their practices to significantly impact the overall profitability of the property.
For more information on Rainmaker's hotel revenue and profit optimization cloud, please visit: http://www.letitrain.com/.
Contact
Andrea Mane
President, Plan A PR & Marketing
Phone: 407-905-0608
Send Email