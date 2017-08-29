The Rainmaker Group (Rainmaker), the hotel revenue and profit optimization cloud, has been tapped to share expert insight on revenue optimization and guest loyalty with attendees at this year's BITAC Casino Resorts conference. The conference kicked off on August 27 and runs until August 29 at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto. The inaugural gaming-focused event serves to educate and strengthen relationships among casino property executives and leading industry suppliers. Angie Dobney, Vice President of Hospitality Solutions for Rainmaker, is taking part in an informative panel discussing how overall property profitability can be optimized without sacrificing service quality or negatively impacting the guest experience.

"I am thrilled to help educate gaming operators on the use of data science, technology, and revenue management strategies to simultaneously enhance both a property's bottom line and guest satisfaction," states Dobney. "BITAC Casino Resorts 2017 is a perfect opportunity to educate the industry on solutions that make it possible to fully analyze all revenue streams, and provide the critical data necessary to fully leverage all of a property's assets."

Serving as a panelist alongside other notable industry experts from companies such as Whitesand Gaming and Helix Methods Consulting, Dobney will share her extensive knowledge on how specific data-driven methodologies have been used successfully by casino properties in recent years to optimize revenue and profit, while enhancing the guest experience. She will also help attendees explore how revenue managers can strategically price and reserve room inventory for a property's most valuable guests, by segment and by individual spending and play patterns.

Dobney will draw on her experience at Rainmaker developing solutions designed to help the gaming industry overcome the challenges of revenue optimization strategy such as over-discounting and comping guestrooms. By factoring total spend into their pricing decisions, gaming resorts can refine their practices to significantly impact the overall profitability of the property.

For more information on Rainmaker's hotel revenue and profit optimization cloud, please visit: http://www.letitrain.com/.

