Frasers Hospitality Unveils Refreshed Modena by Fraser Brand
Rejuvenated Modena by Fraser brand places simplicity, sustainability and holistic wellness at the heart of modern living
Launched in 2010, the Modena by Fraser brand was created to offer affordable and stylish fully-serviced residences in fast-growing cities and it made its debut with the opening of Modena by Fraser Putuo Shanghai. The successful launch of Modena by Fraser Putuo Shanghai was followed by four additional openings under the Modena by Fraser portfolio, including Modena by Fraser New District Wuxi and Modena by Fraser Zhuankou Wuhan in 2014, Modena by Fraser Bangkok in 2016, and Modena by Fraser Changsha in 2017.
At the heart of the revamped Modena by Fraser Brand is holistic wellness. The service offerings are designed to help guests feel at home from the moment they arrive, allowing them to transition as smoothly as possible into their new 'home' so that they can focus on the task at hand. One of the new features of the revampedModena by Fraser brand is the provision of a carefully curated sleeping pack consisting of camomile tea, eye masks and a pillow menu, which has been specially developed to help guests feel relaxed and recharged for the day ahead. Travellers can also unwind after a busy schedule through a diverse range of recreational amenities such as 24-hour gym, steam and sauna facilities and all-day dining options.
"As a growing global hospitality brand, we are committed to staying responsive to our guests' travel needs by evolving with the changing consumer landscape. We recognise the pressures that travellers often experience in this fast-paced world, which is why Modena by Fraser has been designed to create a private sanctuary for our guests. To improve travellers' quality of sleep, we have introduced a new sleep kit that includes a pillow menu, so that guests can feel prepared and recharged the next day. By focusing on simple, minimalist and intuitive design, the Modena by Fraser brand offers a solution that takes care of guests, the environment and the local community concurrently. We aim to raise awareness among today's travellers about the positive experiences that indulging in simplicity creates for them," Mr Choe Peng Sum, Chief Executive Officer of Frasers Hospitality said.
Green Outlook
As part of its commitment to environmental sustainability, Modena by Fraser leverages on energy-efficient technologies such as LED lighting which reduces non-renewable fuel requirements by up to 75%. In addition, groceries used at Modena by Fraser properties are locally-sourced to minimise carbon footprint while supporting local farmers.
As seamless connectivity is a key priority for business and leisure travellers, complimentary high-speed Internet access is available throughout the Modena by Fraserproperties to ensure that guests remain constantly connected throughout their stay. A host of e-efficiencies including electronic Check-In and e-Concierge services are also offered to minimise usage of paper materials while offering a seamless online-to-offline experience for our guests.
Localised Travel Experience
To create memorable and authentic travel experiences for our guests, the Modena by Fraser properties offer customised trips and recreational activities for guests to immerse themselves in the local culture. The interior décor and design of Modena by Fraser residences also showcase the unique works of local artisans to reflect the distinctive style and cultural milieu of each city, and it caters to socially-conscious guests who want to connect with the city's environment and culture at every possible touchpoint.
Modena by Fraser Bangkok
Launched in August 2016, Modena by Fraser Bangkok is a stylish, vibrant downtown serviced residence that is part of an eco-friendly mixed-use development, FYI Centre. The 239-unit property is strategically located at the corner of Rama IV Road directly opposite the Stock Exchange of Thailand, with links to the Queen Sirikit MRT and the National Convention Centre. At Modena by Fraser Bangkok, guests can choose from a range of fully-furnished superior, deluxe rooms and studios that come complete with a spacious living area, a well-equipped kitchenette, modern workspace and comprehensive home entertainment system.
Frasers Hospitality's global portfolio, including those in the pipeline, stands at 148 properties1 in more than 80 cities with over 23,600 keys worldwide.
Frasers Hospitality, the hospitality arm of Frasers Centrepoint Limited, is a global hospitality operator with Gold-Standard serviced, hotel residences and boutique lifestyle hotels across North Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East. Frasers Hospitality commits to “anticipates and exceeds the evolving needs of executive travellers through continuous innovation”, and providing its customers with the space, family and community away from home. Conceived with the lifestyle preferences of today’s discerning extended stay executive travellers in mind, Frasers Hospitality has three branded Gold-Standard serviced residences offerings – Fraser Suites, Fraser Place and Fraser Residence, a second-tier brand, Modena by Fraser, and a design-led hotel residence brand, Capri by Fraser. In addition, the group operates two brands of upscale boutique lifestyle hotels, Malmaison and Hotel du Vin. For more information on Frasers Hospitality Pte Ltd, please visit www.frasershospitality.com.