Frasers Hospitality, a division of Frasers Centrepoint Limited, is enhancing and refreshing its Modena by Fraser serviced residence brand as part of its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of travellers through continuous innovation.

In conjunction with the first anniversary celebrations of Modena by Fraser Bangkok, Frasers Hospitality is rejuvenating the Modena by Fraser brand with an emphasis on simplicity, sustainability and holistic wellness in the creation of modern living spaces. Combining functional home comforts with the convenience of state-of-the-art meeting facilities, Modena by Fraser appeals to guests seeking comprehensive amenities in a relaxed and simple environment.

Launched in 2010, the Modena by Fraser brand was created to offer affordable and stylish fully-serviced residences in fast-growing cities and it made its debut with the opening of Modena by Fraser Putuo Shanghai. The successful launch of Modena by Fraser Putuo Shanghai was followed by four additional openings under the Modena by Fraser portfolio, including Modena by Fraser New District Wuxi and Modena by Fraser Zhuankou Wuhan in 2014, Modena by Fraser Bangkok in 2016, and Modena by Fraser Changsha in 2017.

At the heart of the revamped Modena by Fraser Brand is holistic wellness. The service offerings are designed to help guests feel at home from the moment they arrive, allowing them to transition as smoothly as possible into their new 'home' so that they can focus on the task at hand. One of the new features of the revampedModena by Fraser brand is the provision of a carefully curated sleeping pack consisting of camomile tea, eye masks and a pillow menu, which has been specially developed to help guests feel relaxed and recharged for the day ahead. Travellers can also unwind after a busy schedule through a diverse range of recreational amenities such as 24-hour gym, steam and sauna facilities and all-day dining options.

"As a growing global hospitality brand, we are committed to staying responsive to our guests' travel needs by evolving with the changing consumer landscape. We recognise the pressures that travellers often experience in this fast-paced world, which is why Modena by Fraser has been designed to create a private sanctuary for our guests. To improve travellers' quality of sleep, we have introduced a new sleep kit that includes a pillow menu, so that guests can feel prepared and recharged the next day. By focusing on simple, minimalist and intuitive design, the Modena by Fraser brand offers a solution that takes care of guests, the environment and the local community concurrently. We aim to raise awareness among today's travellers about the positive experiences that indulging in simplicity creates for them," Mr Choe Peng Sum, Chief Executive Officer of Frasers Hospitality said.

Green Outlook

As part of its commitment to environmental sustainability, Modena by Fraser leverages on energy-efficient technologies such as LED lighting which reduces non-renewable fuel requirements by up to 75%. In addition, groceries used at Modena by Fraser properties are locally-sourced to minimise carbon footprint while supporting local farmers.

As seamless connectivity is a key priority for business and leisure travellers, complimentary high-speed Internet access is available throughout the Modena by Fraserproperties to ensure that guests remain constantly connected throughout their stay. A host of e-efficiencies including electronic Check-In and e-Concierge services are also offered to minimise usage of paper materials while offering a seamless online-to-offline experience for our guests.

Localised Travel Experience

To create memorable and authentic travel experiences for our guests, the Modena by Fraser properties offer customised trips and recreational activities for guests to immerse themselves in the local culture. The interior décor and design of Modena by Fraser residences also showcase the unique works of local artisans to reflect the distinctive style and cultural milieu of each city, and it caters to socially-conscious guests who want to connect with the city's environment and culture at every possible touchpoint.

Modena by Fraser Bangkok

Launched in August 2016, Modena by Fraser Bangkok is a stylish, vibrant downtown serviced residence that is part of an eco-friendly mixed-use development, FYI Centre. The 239-unit property is strategically located at the corner of Rama IV Road directly opposite the Stock Exchange of Thailand, with links to the Queen Sirikit MRT and the National Convention Centre. At Modena by Fraser Bangkok, guests can choose from a range of fully-furnished superior, deluxe rooms and studios that come complete with a spacious living area, a well-equipped kitchenette, modern workspace and comprehensive home entertainment system.

Frasers Hospitality's global portfolio, including those in the pipeline, stands at 148 properties1 in more than 80 cities with over 23,600 keys worldwide.