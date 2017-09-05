External Article

Hospitality industry mimics Uber's on-demand model to hire fill-ins - hrdive.com

The hospitality industry is borrowing from Uber's playbook by hiring on-demand workers to fill jobs as needed, according to Fisher Phillips. Like most industries these days, hospitality is having trouble filling openings and therefore is turning to gig workers to fill the void. Philadelphia-based Jobletics and PeopleMatter are among platforms used to summon hourly workers as easily as they would hail a ride, says Fisher Phillips. Employers can notify their need for workers in advance or at a moment's notice, when, for example, a permanent worker calls in sick. The staffing firm employs the on-demand workers, pays their wages and handles HR issues.