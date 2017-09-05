There are few better things in life than relaxing and enjoying a dinner or a drink with a loved one with a view of a beautiful city beneath you. If you're going on holidays soon this infographic Top Grade Roofing takes you through the best rooftops if you happen to be lucky enough to be visiting any of these places.

For example, Bangkok is a great place to visit at any time of the year, and if you are there be sure to check out the 63rd floor of the Lebua at State Tower as it really does offer an amazing view of the entire city. If you're heading to New York soon be sure to check out the 20th floor of Hotel Gansevoort as it's a great little area of tranquility in a city that can be a bit overbearing at times. You can relax with a drink in the lounge bar before diving back in and embracing the hustle and bustle of the busy city. Going to Paris on a romantic break? You simply must check out the 7th floor of the Terrass Hotel and enjoy a wonderful dinner as you look out onto the city. Find out about all these places and more in the infographic.