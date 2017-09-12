OpenKey Named Exclusive Mobile Key Provider For IBC Hospitality Technologies
Partnership enabling independent hotels worldwide to offer mobile key guestroom access
"We're excited to integrate OpenKey technology into IBC's excellent range of services and extensive hospitality portfolio," said Brian Shedd, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for OpenKey.
Headquartered in Phoenix, IBC offers a portfolio of products and services including the proprietary IBC hotel management platform offering managed distribution, advanced Central Reservation System (CRS), and soft brand benefits to independent hotels, villas, and even bed & breakfasts around the world. Considering more than half of the world's hotel properties are independently owned, that's quite a bit of potential. At a time with online search placing new pressures on small business owners who provide hospitality, IBC's technological tools enable properties to reclaim their revenue from online travel agencies (OTAs) while maintaining independence from soft brands and chains.
"Guest conveniences are key to drawing clientele, and independent hotels are looking for every technological advantage they offer to both new and returning guests," said Pamela Barnhill, president and COO of IBC Hospitality Technologies. "With mobile emphasis gradually shifting from bookings, marketing and concierge services to guest interaction and engagement, independent hoteliers worldwide are recognizing the importance of adding an optional mobile key solution to the equation. Through this partnership, OpenKey will be enabling independent hotel owners and operators to drive their mobile app strategies, improve two-way guest communications, reduce overhead, boost an operation's margins, and increase customer satisfaction and loyalty. We are delighted to be adding OpenKey to our growing list of technology services offered to our independent hotel customers."
Founded in 2014, OpenKey is reinventing the hospitality experience through its mobile access solution. The OpenKey app is the industry standard for universal mobile key technology and works with the majority of digital hotel locks. Hotels and their guests benefit from OpenKey's platform providing efficiency, convenience and cost savings. OpenKey is a privately held company located in Plano, Texas. The company has been funded by several of the largest hotel ownership and management companies in the world. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices. For more information, please visit www.openkey.co.
IBC is a leading provider of hospitality technologies. IBC allows hoteliers, management companies, ownership groups villas, and B&B"s to manage all their assets within one easy-to-use integrated platform; including managed distribution, advanced CRS, and soft brand benefits. This proprietary platform provides full customer data and an entire suite of software solutions and digital marketing services that help hoteliers drive direct bookings. Direct bookings make the difference in ultimately creating repeat business and greater profitability. With IBC owners and operators can reclaim their revenue and guest data from the OTAs and Brands while maintaining their independence. Learn how at www.ibchospitality.com.