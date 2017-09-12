DALLAS, TX and Phoenix – Corporate hotel chains aren't the only ones imbuing their hospitality experiences with newly developed technologies. An exclusive technology partnership between OpenKey and IBC Hospitality Technologies is now enabling independent hotels worldwide to offer the in-demand mobile service to guests who prefer to bypass the front desk, go straight to their rooms upon arrival, and use their smartphones as room keys. The partnership is a win-win; OpenKey will grow its customer base by bringing its innovative mobile keyless entry services to IBC's independent hotel clients all over the world, and IBC will further enhance its technology portfolio by adding yet another cutting-edge, convenient and desirable mobile guest solution.

The award-winning OpenKey technology is already a part of the guest experience at hotels in eight countries across four continents, providing seamless room access in place of ecologically detrimental disposable plastic keys. The technology further offers guests access to conveniences such as remote check in to bypass the front desk, as well as directions to the property, amenity booking, notification of early or late arrival, and more.

"We're excited to integrate OpenKey technology into IBC's excellent range of services and extensive hospitality portfolio," said Brian Shedd, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for OpenKey.

Headquartered in Phoenix, IBC offers a portfolio of products and services including the proprietary IBC hotel management platform offering managed distribution, advanced Central Reservation System (CRS), and soft brand benefits to independent hotels, villas, and even bed & breakfasts around the world. Considering more than half of the world's hotel properties are independently owned, that's quite a bit of potential. At a time with online search placing new pressures on small business owners who provide hospitality, IBC's technological tools enable properties to reclaim their revenue from online travel agencies (OTAs) while maintaining independence from soft brands and chains.

"Guest conveniences are key to drawing clientele, and independent hotels are looking for every technological advantage they offer to both new and returning guests," said Pamela Barnhill, president and COO of IBC Hospitality Technologies. "With mobile emphasis gradually shifting from bookings, marketing and concierge services to guest interaction and engagement, independent hoteliers worldwide are recognizing the importance of adding an optional mobile key solution to the equation. Through this partnership, OpenKey will be enabling independent hotel owners and operators to drive their mobile app strategies, improve two-way guest communications, reduce overhead, boost an operation's margins, and increase customer satisfaction and loyalty. We are delighted to be adding OpenKey to our growing list of technology services offered to our independent hotel customers."

About OpenKey

Founded in 2014, OpenKey is reinventing the hospitality experience through its mobile access solution. The OpenKey app is the industry standard for universal mobile key technology and works with the majority of digital hotel locks. Hotels and their guests benefit from OpenKey's platform providing efficiency, convenience and cost savings. OpenKey is a privately held company located in Plano, Texas. The company has been funded by several of the largest hotel ownership and management companies in the world. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices. For more information, please visit www.openkey.co.

