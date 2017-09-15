MCLEAN, Va. – Nearly 100 years ago, Conrad Hilton shared his vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality. DoubleTree by Hilton – one of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) 14 world-class brands – brings to life that vision every day, starting with its signature, warm DoubleTree Cookie welcome.

Today, the brand elevates its sweet and unique token of hospitality through the launch of its latest integrated marketing campaign, "Your Warm Cookie Awaits." The campaign, which involves refreshed creative, digital and out-of-home media placements as well as public relations and social media activations, aims to inspire others to help make the world a more welcoming place.

To motivate through actions, the DoubleTree by Hilton team will create #SweetWelcome moments across the United States – with the first taking place today outside of a naturalization ceremony at Faneuil Hall in Boston. Actress and philanthropist Monique Coleman will join the brand in Boston as a supporter of the initiative and to share the signature, warm DoubleTree Cookies with new United States citizens to help celebrate their milestone moment.

Future #SweetWelcome moments will include:

Celebrating culinary professionals in the United States military at the Veteran's Support Network's 14th Annual Military Culinary Competition on Sept. 23, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Together with the Hilton Military Programs team, DoubleTree by Hilton will help educate event attendees about Hilton's Operation: Opportunity and distribute the brand's signature DoubleTree Cookies.

Raising money for No Kid Hungry at Phil's Cookie Fondo – a charity chocolate chip cookie-themed bike ride on Oct. 15, 2017, in Malibu, Calif. To reinforce its simple service philosophy of CARE (Creating a Rewarding Experience), the brand will work in partnership with event organizers to infuse its spirit of hospitality (and signature DoubleTree Cookies!) within the pre-race expo, race experience and post-race celebration.

"At DoubleTree by Hilton, we know that the spirit of hospitality doesn't disappear after check-out – and that small actions can have a big, positive impact on individuals, groups and the world," said Stuart Foster, vice president, Global Brand Marketing – DoubleTree by Hilton. "Through the 'Your Warm Cookie Awaits' campaign, we hope to encourage more people to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality – whether that's extending a warm DoubleTree Cookie, volunteering for a local charity or simply sharing a smile with a stranger."

To inspire individuals beyond the #SweetWelcome launch, from now through Oct. 18, 2017, @DoubleTree social followers are encouraged to capture moments in which they, or others, are making the world a more welcoming place. Posts can be shared on Instagram and/or Twitter using the hashtags #SweetWelcome and #Contest. Four winners will receive two complimentary hotel nights – and one grand prize winner will be awarded a week-long stay – at any of the 500+ DoubleTree by Hilton hotels in the world. To make this contest even sweeter, 50 runners up will receive a package of signature DoubleTree Cookies.

For more information, including #SweetWelcome contest Rules and Regulations, visit news.doubletree.com/YourWarmCookieAwaits. Fans are encouraged to follow and engage with the brand's welcome moments via @DoubleTree on Twitter and Instagram.

Contact

Colleen Hart

Hilton

Phone: +1 703-883-6616

Send Email