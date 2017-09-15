Home2 Suites by Hilton Launches “Road to Home200” Challenge
Hotel and Hospitality Journalists Help Celebrate Brand’s Accelerated Growth Via Competition to Predict Property that will be Home2’s 200th Opened Hotel
Participating in the "Road to Home200" Challenge are veteran hotel journalists Glenn Haussman, No Vacancy; Kerry Medina, Hotel Interactive; Kate Hughes, Lodging; David Eisen, Hotel Management; and long-time hotel industry writer and freelancer Bruce Serlen. Each will choose one hotel from a list of Home2 Suites by Hilton properties in the pipeline as a prediction of which will become the 200thHome2. Updates will be provided on the property openings for the duration of the challenge at news.home2suites.com.
Home2 Suites by Hilton was designed from the onset to have a lower cost per key and smaller footprint that requires less land, making it ideal for crowded urban spaces, and other competitive markets. Its streamlined construction model has allowed some properties to go from groundbreaking to opening in under a year, and enables a fast ramp-up process. The brand reached its 100th property milestone – with the opening of the Downtown La Crosse, Wisconsin in July 2016 – just five years after welcoming its first guest, and only one year after celebrating its 50th hotel opening.
The brand opened an impressive 29 properties in first half of the year and is showing no signs of slowing down. As of the close of the second quarter this year, Home2 Suites by Hilton has more than 150 properties open, with more than 350 in the pipeline. The "Road to Home200" Challenge will culminate sometime in the fourth quarter of this year or early 2018 with the opening of the milestone 200thHome2 property.
Visit news.home2suites.com for more information and ongoing updates on the "Road to Home200" Challenge, or follow us on social media using the challenge hashtag, #RoadtoHome200.
