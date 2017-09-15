MCLEAN, Va. – Home2 Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) innovative All Suites category and one of the fastest growing brands in the portfolio, gears up for another significant and impressive milestone, expected before the end of 2017: the opening of its 200th property. To celebrate the momentous occasion, Home2 has invited hotel journalists to predict which pending location will be the 200th opened hotel in the "Road to Home200" Challenge.

"Home2 Suites by Hilton is a source of pride within the Hilton portfolio, as we've tapped into a brand that truly fills a specific need in the marketplace, providing a great return for owners while delivering a personalized experience for guests," said Adrian Kurre, global head of Homewood Suites and Home2 Suites by Hilton. "Home2's remarkable performance is a testament to our tireless team members, brand loyalists and devoted owners, and we're excited to share this upcoming milestone with them, as well as our challenge participants."

Participating in the "Road to Home200" Challenge are veteran hotel journalists Glenn Haussman, No Vacancy; Kerry Medina, Hotel Interactive; Kate Hughes, Lodging; David Eisen, Hotel Management; and long-time hotel industry writer and freelancer Bruce Serlen. Each will choose one hotel from a list of Home2 Suites by Hilton properties in the pipeline as a prediction of which will become the 200thHome2. Updates will be provided on the property openings for the duration of the challenge at news.home2suites.com.

Home2 Suites by Hilton was designed from the onset to have a lower cost per key and smaller footprint that requires less land, making it ideal for crowded urban spaces, and other competitive markets. Its streamlined construction model has allowed some properties to go from groundbreaking to opening in under a year, and enables a fast ramp-up process. The brand reached its 100th property milestone – with the opening of the Downtown La Crosse, Wisconsin in July 2016 – just five years after welcoming its first guest, and only one year after celebrating its 50th hotel opening.

The brand opened an impressive 29 properties in first half of the year and is showing no signs of slowing down. As of the close of the second quarter this year, Home2 Suites by Hilton has more than 150 properties open, with more than 350 in the pipeline. The "Road to Home200" Challenge will culminate sometime in the fourth quarter of this year or early 2018 with the opening of the milestone 200thHome2 property.

Visit news.home2suites.com for more information and ongoing updates on the "Road to Home200" Challenge, or follow us on social media using the challenge hashtag, #RoadtoHome200.

Contact

Kristen Wells

Senior Manager, Brand Public Relations - Hilton Worldwide

Phone: +1 703 883 5826

Send Email