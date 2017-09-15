NEWTON, Mass. – Sonesta International Hotels Corporation is proud to announce the expected addition of 14 new hotels to the Sonesta ES Suites portfolio, emphatically marking the extended stay brand's fifth year of operation. Since its introduction in 2012, Sonesta ES Suites has grown to 42 hotels nationwide, delivering a surprisingly different take on an extended stay hotel in cities across the U.S.

With this announcement, Sonesta ES Suites continues the expansion of its U.S. collection, welcoming guests to new hotels in: Ann Arbor, MI; Atlanta (Chamblee), GA; Birmingham, AL; Chicago (Lombard), IL; Cincinnati (Blue Ash and Sharonville), OH; Houston (Clear Lake), TX; Jacksonville, FL; Memphis, TN; Montgomery, AL; Portland (Vancouver, WA) OR; Providence (Warwick), RI; St Louis (Chesterfield), MD; and Wilmington (Newark), DE. For more information about each property and new destination visit Sonesta.com/growth.

"We are excited to mark Sonesta ES Suites' fifth year of operation with the addition of 14 new properties, stretching from Rhode Island to the state of Washington, all designed to be diverse as the needs of their guests," said Carlos Flores, President & Chief Executive Officer of Sonesta International Hotels Corporation. "We're extremely proud of the substantial growth we've achieved in the last few years, and even more proud that our dedication to authentic hospitality has rung true with over 90% of our hotels and resorts receiving TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence honors for exemplary guest service this year. We look forward to bringing that same Sonesta service to guests of these new hotels across the country."

Sonesta ES Suites was first introduced in 2012 when the brand began reimagining its 16 hotels. Those hotels were completed and officially launched with the new Sonesta ES Suites brand esthetic in May 2015. That same year, Sonesta ES Suites added nine new hotels to the extended stay portfolio, growing their numbers to 25 properties nationwide. Another two hotels were added in 2016, bringing the Sonesta ES Suites total to 27.

Now celebrating five years, the brand has expanded its collection within ten new markets, representing locations in 23 states in total. With each new addition to the portfolio, Sonesta ES Suites completely reimagines and reinvigorates the property with a multimillion dollar renovation, delivering an unmatched guest experience centered on a commitment to provide more than just a place to stay. Designed to be as flexible as the diverse needs of guests, each of the residence-style hotels feature oversized suites, adaptable work areas and common spaces, and a friendly, attentive staff that aim to make guests feel at home.

From spacious studios to one and two bedroom suites, accommodations at Sonesta ES Suites offer travelers separate living and sleeping areas, fully equipped kitchens providing room and versatility for those traveling on business for short or extended periods of time, as well as for families on vacation or relocating. The complimentary daily hot breakfast, 24-hour fitness centers and on-site laundry help guests save time and manage budgets, while complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and self-service printers help guests stay connected to work and home. Guests are invited to relax among friends at evening socials, while enjoying unexpected surprises that celebrate the unique culture and flavor of the local community.

Sonesta ES Suites can now be found in locations across 23 U.S. States:

Sonesta is a growing, global hospitality brand with more than 60 properties in seven countries, centered on a dedication to delivering a guest experience that provides more than just a place to stay. There is no typical Sonesta. A portfolio of diverse and distinctive properties as individual as its guests, the Sonesta collection covers a full range of services from select to full-service indulgence.

In 2017, over 90% of Sonesta hotels and resorts in the United States were recognized with TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence honors for the 2017 award year. Now in its seventh year, the achievement celebrates superiority in hospitality and is given only to establishments that consistently achieve exceptional traveler reviews on TripAdvisor®. The weighted average rating for hotels in the Sonesta collection is a 4.28, which ranks among the top rated hotels in the U.S. hotel industry.

To learn more, visit Sonesta.com/growth.