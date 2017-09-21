Small Luxury Hotels Of The World™ Relaunches Loyalty Programme – INVITED
Small Luxury Hotels of the World has launched an evolved loyalty programme – INVITED. The free-to-join programme replaces The Club of SLH and offers all members access to exclusive rates, guaranteed benefits and 'Small Luxuries' right from their first stay at any of its 500 small, independently minded hotels worldwide.
- Members asked for more consistent benefits across the collection and can now take advantage of a 10% discount off Best Available Rate, complimentary wifi and breakfast at all SLH hotels.
- Members asked for a programme that was easier to use and to understand along with greater interaction. Now new marketing technology powers the programme which includes a loyalty hub on www.slh.com/invited providing a customised overview of current benefits, existing reservations and what members need to do to progress to the next tier.
- Members asked for the value of bookings to be taken into account, as well as the number of stays, and so the highest tier is now based on six or more stays, or a spend of US $6,000 or more per year.
A distinguishing feature of INVITED is that SLH will be delivering many of the generous new programme features itself. These include rewards for recommending a friend, birthday gifts and the programme's signature benefit, Small Luxuries. Wider consumer research undertaken by SLH showed that it is the gesture rather than the extravagance that people appreciate as life's greatest small luxuries. Therefore, SLH members of any tier, chosen based on their engagement with the brand, will be surprised with bespoke experiences, either during their stay and when they return. These could be anything from a bottle of a guest's favourite wine to a lifelong dream of a trip on a yacht.
Filip Boyen, CEO, Small Luxury Hotels of the World says: "The premise behind the new programme is simple. We've listened to our guests and now we're giving them what they really want - a greater focus on personalising their stays with us. Not only will they get more of the usual SLH touches with each and every stay such as complimentary breakfast, early check in and late check out but SLH has also invested in ensuring guests get the INVITED feeling throughout their stay. Small Luxuries exemplify the attention to detail that is the very essence of the SLH brand."
The evolved programme is available for all stays booked via SLH channels; SLH.com, the SLH App, voice centre and through travel agents. All active members will be invited to move across to the new programme and new members simply have to register at www.slh.com/invited.
About Small Luxury Hotels of the World
Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH) matches independently minded guests with independently spirited hotels.The diverse collection of over 520 hotels in more than 80 countries around the world includes everything from cutting edge design hotels and city centre sanctuaries to historic country mansions and remote private islands – all SLH hotels are consistently different, however, they are all united by the fact that they offer the best locations, highest quality, personalised service and a truly authentic way to discover a destination. Reservations for any SLH hotel can be made online at www.slh.com or via the iPhone app, by contacting a travel agent or calling a Small Luxury Hotels of the World reservations office; click here to view a listing by country.