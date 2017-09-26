BridgeStreet Global Hospitality, the first OTA dedicated to business travel, has partnered with the global hotel industry's leading cloud platform, SiteMinder, to strengthen the visibility of serviced apartments around the world. The partnership sees BridgeStreet Global Hospitality join SiteMinder's vast supplier network of more than 350 distribution channels, and allows their supply to also be seen by business travelers worldwide.

Leveraging exceptional client and supplier assets into a streamlined system that ultimately improves visibility, reliability and revenues, today's partnership is a definitive step toward unifying the vast network of serviced apartments globally.

SiteMinder's vice president – enterprise in the Americas, Bernhard Ballin, says, "BridgeStreet and SiteMinder are in the midst of a very exciting space within the hospitality sector that shows no signs of slowing down. What was once considered 'alternative' accommodation is now a part of our industry's vernacular, and technology is once again proving it is the gateway to further progression and innovation."

Through SiteMinder's platform, accommodation providers of all types can integrate their property management system directly with their selected distribution channels to enable a two-way flow of room rates, availability and inventory in real-time. The continuous flow of information eliminates the need for manual entry of data to generate higher revenue and profits for accommodation providers, while also lowering their costs of guest acquisition.

Paula Cullen, Director of Sales and Distribution for Go Native – the first company to sign on with BridgeStreet through SiteMinder – sees this as an exciting new chapter.

"We are delighted to be the first supplier with live inventory via SiteMinder. Being able to easily integrate with BridgeStreet opens up tremendous possibility for our portfolio and our partnership, which continues to grow from strength to strength."

BridgeStreet.com is the first OTA dedicated to business travel. It has uplifted the industry by allowing global suppliers to access the GDS – and compete on the same playing field as any other property highlighted on an OTA. The industry has been quick to adopt the platform with new suppliers being onboarded daily – a staggering 30,000 units in total since February's launch.

Sean Worker, BridgeStreet Global Hospitality CEO, believes the partnership with SiteMinder signals new industry growth: "The special use of technology is putting serviced apartments at the forefront of business and leisure travel."

Worker continues, "Technology is not only core to our advancement, it is core to our industry as a whole. We continue to look for solutions that will allow serviced apartments, homes and extended-stay hotels to be easily accessible to the business traveler and travel manager. By connecting with SiteMinder, we have taken a massive and unifying step forward in further accomplishing this goal."

About BridgeStreet Global Hospitality

With more than 90,000 apartments in over 80 countries, BridgeStreet Global Hospitality – comprised of six unique brands – is the leading hospitality solution offering serviced apartment experiences for travelers seeking an alternative to typical hotel accommodations. BridgeStreet's family of brands includes six-star Exclusive, five-star Residences, four-star Mode Aparthotel and Living, three-star Places and two-star Stüdyo offering the convenience of apartment living with a variety of service packages to offer each guest options based on location, price point and individual needs. Widely recognized for uncompromising standards of quality, comfort and service, BridgeStreet Global Hospitality is a renowned award winner in both the Americas and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa). For more information, visit www.bridgestreet.com.

About SiteMinder

As the leading cloud platform for hotels, SiteMinder allows hotels to attract, reach and convert guests across the globe. We serve hotels of all sizes with award-winning solutions for independents and groups alike, wherever they are in the world.

SiteMinder's products include The Channel Manager, the industry's leading online distribution platform; TheBookingButton, a wholly-branded booking engine for direct bookings via the web, mobile or social; Canvas, the intelligent website creator for independent hoteliers; Prophet, the real-time market intelligence solution that takes the guesswork out of pricing rooms; and GDS by SiteMinder, a single-point of entry to a six-figure network of travel agents and the world's major global distribution systems. With more than 26,000 hotel customers and 550 of the industry's top connectivity providers as our partners, today we have presence in more than 160 countries on six continents.

For more information, visit www.siteminder.com.

