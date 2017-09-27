External Article

Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta: How This Sprawling Mexican Holiday Resort Is Trying To Feed Its 3,000 Guests Sustainably

independent.co.uk

Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta Resort, just north of Puerto Vallarta on the west side of Mexico, is a sprawling vista of lush riverbeds peppered with impeccable landscaping of indigenous plant life. The half-dozen hotels on the property – connected via miles of wood-decked paths – provide luxury accommodation to more than 3,000 mostly American and Mexican guests.

Last December, Vidanta began an EPA-regulated farm on the same property just 15 minutes up the Ameca River. Alma Verde, which translates as “Green Soul”, will be the largest hotel-sustaining proprietary farm in Mexico by the end of the year, when it will have grown to 50 acres.