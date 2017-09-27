The National Conference Center Introduces “Challenge by Choice”
RHMP is a membership organization with over 200 meeting and event industry professionals that are located in the Northern Virginia and Washington, DC area. The one-day Summer Camp agenda consisted of education development, networking and teambuilding, The National was the perfect host for this program, with its 265,000-sq.-ft.-meeting and experiential learning campus, 35 miles from Washington, DC.
Over a hundred planners and suppliers, the largest attendance ever for this event, enjoyed the Summer Camp theme, which was designed in collaboration with the RHMP planning committee. The themed event included props and realistic camping equipment complete with teepee, teddy bear picnic, campfire and fishing outfits, a snack table with bug juice, gummy snacks and trail mix with red and white gingham tablecloths and wooden pencils to take notes at the general session and breakouts.
"The National staff said they would do their very best to put on a good show for our group and they did! Many thanks for working so hard to make the first RHMP Summer Camp such a smashing success," said Marguerite Leishman, Manager Meetings & Events at the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
The educational component was delivered with a variety of fun, creative and interactive programs. John Walsh, Food and Beverage Director at The National, and his culinary team delivered an interactive cooking demonstration, titled 'Smokin' Shrimp Bisque' to show planners how a live cooking demonstration can be dramatic and a show-stopper at a future meeting. Mary Watson-Delauder, the only Chief Wine Officer at a conference center facility, concluded with a wine tasting and described how to pick wines that pair well with foods. The National offers 10 different wine workshops that are interactive ice breakers or full blown teambuilding experiences for meetings. See the full list of wine workshops here.
Guests ended the day by making S'mores over the fire pits. Each guest received a Go Big S'mores kit to take home. The burlap bag was designed by The National's talented conference staff. To see a video of the event, click here
Challenge by Choice is just one of the many elements of the Challenge Course at The National. To learn more about teambuilding and experiential learning programs, click here.
Contact
Denise Benoit
Benoit Marketing LLC
Phone: 703 919-1589
Send Email
About The National Conference Center
Located in Northern Virginia, 12 miles from Dulles International Airport and 35 miles from Washington, D.C., The National Conference Center is one of the largest and most comprehensive conference centers and training facility in the nation. With 917 guest rooms and over 265,000 square feet of meeting and group function space, including the West Belmont Place catering complex with its 16,552 square foot ballroom, The National has become the nation"s headquarters for productive meetings and West Belmont Place the hub for Loudoun County and surrounding area social functions and special events.
Visit us on Facebook & Twitter,LinkedIn.
West Belmont Place has been named Best Venue by the International Special Events Society. The National Conference Center is also on the GSA schedule. The National is owned by NCC PS Enterprises LLC, a venture between PCCP, LLC and Stoneleigh Capital, LLC., which retained LaKota Hotels & Resorts to oversee all aspects of the day-to-day operations.
Visit us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter
For information call 800-640-2684 or visit www.conferencecenter.com and www.westbelmontplace.com.