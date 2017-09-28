New York, NY -- Travel Weekly announced the winners of the 2017 Magellan Awards, with HEBS Digital earning nine awards total. With entries from across the U.S. and around the world, the Magellan Award winners represent the best in the travel industry and salute the outstanding travel professionals behind it all.

HEBS Digital earned the following Magellan Awards:

Gold Awards:

Pure Salt Luxury Hotels Website: a collection of two exquisite properties in the Mediterranean

The Maven Website: a new, independent property located in Denver, Colorado

Silver Awards:

Atton Hotels Website: the leading chain of hotels in Chile, with additional properties in Peru, Colombia and Miami

Red Lion Hotels Website: an international hospitality company primarily engaged in the franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels

Sandman Hotel Website: a playful and modern Santa Rosa, California hotel

"This year's winners represent the most talented and creative people in not just the travel industry but of any industry," said Arnie Weissmann, editor in chief of Travel Weekly. "They continue to raise the bar, to inspire travel and enhance the travel experience. Their work leaves a lasting impression on our expert judges and readers."

All websites offer the perfect combination of "beauty and science", and are backed by the award-winning smartCMS® website technology platform, which provides hoteliers robust merchandising capabilities, the ability to showcase engaging visual and textual content, Smart Personalization capabilities, Reservation Abandonment Applications, and a way to provide an optimum website user experience and highest conversion rates on all devices.

"These prestigious awards are a testament to the successful, long-standing relationships we have with our clients," said Max Starkov, President & CEO of HEBS Digital. "HEBS Digital is passionate about helping hoteliers reach travel consumers through every stage of the lifecycle. With a suite of industry-leading digital technology, marketing and consulting services, HEBS Digital's award-winning website designs are created by the brightest team in the industry. We are constantly striving to reach new heights with the websites we design and develop for our hotel partners."

The Magellan Awards are judged and overseen by a one-of-a-kind panel of top travel professionals representing the best names and most accomplished leaders from the industry. For more information about HEBS Digital's award-winning CMS technology, website design and Website Revenue Optimization Consulting solutions that resulted in these awards, please visit the company's website.

