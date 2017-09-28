HEBS Digital Awarded Nine Travel Weekly Magellan Awards Customer Engagement and Direct Bookings Website Solutions
The Travel Weekly Magellan Awards recognized HEBS Digital and five of its clients for work in Hospitality Marketing with three Gold and six Silver honors for its Website Design & Technology Solutions Built to Boost Customer Engagement and Direct Booki
HEBS Digital earned the following Magellan Awards:
Gold Awards:
- Pure Salt Luxury Hotels Website: a collection of two exquisite properties in the Mediterranean
- The Maven Website: a new, independent property located in Denver, Colorado
Silver Awards:
- Atton Hotels Website: the leading chain of hotels in Chile, with additional properties in Peru, Colombia and Miami
- Red Lion Hotels Website: an international hospitality company primarily engaged in the franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels
- Sandman Hotel Website: a playful and modern Santa Rosa, California hotel
"This year's winners represent the most talented and creative people in not just the travel industry but of any industry," said Arnie Weissmann, editor in chief of Travel Weekly. "They continue to raise the bar, to inspire travel and enhance the travel experience. Their work leaves a lasting impression on our expert judges and readers."
All websites offer the perfect combination of "beauty and science", and are backed by the award-winning smartCMS® website technology platform, which provides hoteliers robust merchandising capabilities, the ability to showcase engaging visual and textual content, Smart Personalization capabilities, Reservation Abandonment Applications, and a way to provide an optimum website user experience and highest conversion rates on all devices.
"These prestigious awards are a testament to the successful, long-standing relationships we have with our clients," said Max Starkov, President & CEO of HEBS Digital. "HEBS Digital is passionate about helping hoteliers reach travel consumers through every stage of the lifecycle. With a suite of industry-leading digital technology, marketing and consulting services, HEBS Digital's award-winning website designs are created by the brightest team in the industry. We are constantly striving to reach new heights with the websites we design and develop for our hotel partners."
The Magellan Awards are judged and overseen by a one-of-a-kind panel of top travel professionals representing the best names and most accomplished leaders from the industry. For more information about HEBS Digital's award-winning CMS technology, website design and Website Revenue Optimization Consulting solutions that resulted in these awards, please visit the company's website.
About HEBS Digital:
Founded in 2001, the firm is headquartered in New York City and has global offices in Las Vegas, London, Europe, Singapore and Auckland. Through its Smart Guest Acquisition Suite, including the smartCMS®, Smart Personalization Engine, Smart Data Marketing, and full-stack digital consulting and marketing solutions, HEBS Digital helps hoteliers drastically boost direct bookings, lower distribution costs, and increase lifetime value of guests.
Part of Hotel360 Technologies, HEBS Digital and Serenata CRM, the most comprehensive Hotel CRM Suite today, are the creators of the hospitality industry"s first Fully-Integrated 360-Degree Guest Engagement & Acquisition Platform.
A diverse client portfolio of top-tier luxury and boutique hotel chains, independent hotels, resorts and casinos, franchised properties and hotel management companies, convention centers, spas, restaurants, DMO and tourist offices across the globe are all benefiting from HEBS Digital"s direct online channel strategy and digital marketing expertise.
HEBS Digital"s technology, website design and digital marketing services have won more than 400 prestigious industry awards, including World Travel Awards, HSMAI Adrian Awards, Stevie Awards (American Business Awards), Travel Weekly"s Magellan Awards, and more.
The HEBS Digital team is comprised of thought leaders, a diverse team of experts comprised of over 33 nationalities speaking over 22 languages. Contact HeBS Digital"s consultants at 1 (800) 649-5076 (North America), +44 (0) 7730 779 213 (London), +64 (0) 9 889 8489 (Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific), +65 9005 1589 (Asia), or success@hebsdigital.com.
