HFTP is pleased to announce table top exhibit space for the 2017 HFTP Annual Convention is sold out, with 30 organizations participating. HFTP has changed the event's vendor interaction to allow attendees to meet with vendors in a new table top format at the Annual Convention, scheduled for October 25–27, 2017 at Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate in Championsgate, Florida USA. Online registration is open for Annual Convention 2017.

"For 65 years at the HFTP Annual Convention, the association has provided an opportunity for hospitality finance, and later technology, professionals to learn and explore the tools available to help us be successful in our professions," said Frank Wolfe, HFTP CEO. "The table top exhibits complement that goal, presenting to attendees products and services dedicated to the hospitality industry. The full house only serves to present a good representation of what is on offer."

The exhibits will be open during the Welcome Reception on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., as well as the following Thursday morning beverage breaks and luncheon – providing exhibitors with ample time to network with attendees. Visit the Annual Convention page on the HFTP website for complete information about all conference events, including the program schedule, hotel and travel details and more.

Annual Convention also offers multiple sponsorship and advertising opportunities for companies to participate in the event even after exhibit space is sold out. The available branding packages will allow companies to increase impressions and engagement among attendees before and after Annual Convention. For more information about branding packages or sponsorship opportunities, please contact HFTP Director of Exhibits Paula Lerash, CEM at paula.lerash@hftp.org or visit www.hftp.org.

Annual Convention 2018 is slated for October 24-27 at the new Omni Louisville Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky USA. For more information about HFTP's Annual Convention and other global activities, contact the HFTP Meetings & Special Events Department at education@hftp.org or visit www.hftp.org. For the latest news, follow HFTP/HITEC on HITEC Bytes, PineappleSearch, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter (@HFTP), Instagram (HFTP_HITEC), Flickr and YouTube.

About HFTP

Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®) established in 1952, is an international, nonprofit association, headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, with offices in Hong Kong, United Kingdom and the Netherlands. HFTP is recognized as the spokes group for the finance and technology segments of the hospitality industry with members and stakeholders spanning across the globe. HFTP uniquely understands the industry's pressing issues and assists its stakeholders in finding solutions to their challenges more efficiently than any organization. It does this via its expert networks, research, certification programs, information resources and conferences/events such as HITEC. HFTP also owns the world's only hospitality-specific search engine, PineappleSearch.com. For more information about HFTP, email membership@hftp.org or download the HFTP/HITEC media kit via the HFTP website. Read industry updates on the suite of HFTP hospitality news sites: HITEC Bytes, Club Bytes, Finance Bytes and HFTP News.

