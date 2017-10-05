Angie Hospitality to Showcase Voice-activated Guest Room Technology at 2017 Hong Kong Electronics Fair
Developers of hospitality industry’s only purpose-built voice control solution set to demonstrate comprehensive guest service and operations-enhancing capabilities
"By showcasing Angie with our partner AML at this event, our goal is not only to expand our presence in a new market, but to expose Angie to professionals in a multitude of sectors," says Ted Helvey, CEO of Angie Hospitality. "In addition to introducing our purpose-built solution, we look forward to providing insight on how new technologies are shaping the way in which businesses cater to customers and adapt to their growing demand for personalized service."
Officially introduced as the world's first cloud-powered, interactive guest room assistant in April of this year, Angie is an enterprise-class solution that is purpose-built to meet the needs of today's hotel guests. While lauded for its state-of-the-art voice-based technology that allows users to seamlessly control guest room amenities such as lighting or temperature, Angie is further recognized for its ability to serve as a fully comprehensive guest experience enhancement platform. Some of Angie's key features include acting as a secure in-room Wi-Fi access point, serving as a 24-hour guest room assistant, replacing the telephone, supplying high-fidelity Bluetooth speakers and the ability to offer guest and group promotions through her interactive touch-screen.
Angie is currently being implemented at multiple hotel properties in the U.S. and will be available for general distribution later this year. For more information on Angie's full suite of options and capabilities, please visit www.angie.ai.
