The Lustica Development is a premium holiday resort that's being constructed around the Traste Bay on the Lustica peninsula in Montenegro. Once completed it will be embedded in the heart of nature of a new living environment that it is creating. It will include many hotels, such as The Chedi Lustica Bay, Marina Hotel, Hillside Boutique Hotel, Thalasso Hotel, and more. In addition there will be 1,600 apartments and 750 villas, as well as a downtown area with all the necessary faiclities, such as shopping, schools and medical services, plus two marinas for water sports, a conference center and an 18-hole golf course. The investment is 2.2 billion dollars. [MORE INFO…]

Marriott Marquis Miami World Center

Once completed, the Marriott Marquis Miami World Center is slated to be the largest hotel in South Florida. It will be split into two towers, one of which has 1,100 rooms and another that has an additional 600. There will be a massive amount of exhibition space as well, including a 100,000 square foot exhibit hall, a 65,000 square foot main ballroom, a 45,000 square foot junior ballroom, a 390,000 square foot meeting space, and a 10,000 square foot lecture hall that has 1,500 seats. The investment is 1.56 billion dollars. [MORE INFO…]

Resorts World Las Vegas

At number one on our list is the long-delayed resort project Resorts World las Vegas, which would sit right on the Las Vegas Strip and cater to the city's growing number of Chinese tourists. This massive construction project is in the process of overhauling its design to have a modern Asian flair that appeals to a younger generation of visitors. It's a massive project and one of the largest hospitality investments in the world. Currently in the planning phase, Resorts World Las Vegas is slated to debut in 2020. The investment is 986 million dollars, according to information from the TOPHOTELPROJECTS database. [MORE INFO…]

Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences

Located on Riyadh's Eastern Ring Road in Saudi Arabia, a major corridor linking King Khalid International Airport with the downtown area, this new build Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will also feature two towers, much like the Marriott Marquis Miami World Center. One of the Hilton towers will be 20 stories tall and the other will be 14 stories tall. It will offer a total of 864 luxury rooms when it makes its debut later this year. The total investment is $844 million. [MORE INFO…]

DAMAC Towers by Paramount Hotels and Resorts

DAMAC Towers and Paramount Hotels and Resorts is a hotel and a residential complex located in the heart of the stylish Burj area in Dubai. It's a four-tower development made up of 1,200 luxury serviced suites spread throughout the towers, all of which stand 250 meters in height and are joined by a multi level plaza. The total investment is $608 million. [MORE INFO…]

More information on hotel projects can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

Contact

Jule Grass

Marketing Manager

Phone: +49 4261 4140 309

Send Email