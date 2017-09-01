Snapshot of the Washington DC Metropolitan Region’s Lodging Market
By Anne Purcell, Vice President with Pinnacle Advisory Group
Like Arlington County, Montgomery County, MD benefits from its proximity to Washington, DC in attracting both government and private companies to the area, as well as attracting leisure travelers looking for a lower priced alternative to downtown DC hotels. According to STR, as of year-end 2016 the RevPAR of Montgomery County hotels increased 4.7% over 2015 with increases in both occupancy and ADR, but no increase in supply. Hotels had an occupancy of 67.8%, up 1.5 points over 2015 and ADR of $129.14, up 2.4% over 2015. Federal Government and Federal Government agencies comprise much of Montgomery County's employment base. The top three employers in the county are all government agencies and include the National Institutes of Health, the Food & Drug Administration and Bethesda Naval Hospital. Together these agencies employ over 40,000 people. Montgomery County has also experienced high office vacancy rates. According to JLL, as of 4thQuarter 2016 the total office vacancy rate was 16.2% with just 75,000 SF under construction. Marriott International recently announced it would build a new 700,000 SF corporate headquarters in downtown Bethesda. The company currently leases 900,000 SF in the Bethesda/Rock Spring sub-market which already has the highest vacancy in the county at 28%. Like Arlington, very few hotels have opened in the past six years. The last hotel to open was the 140-room Cambria Inn & Suites in Rockville in 2015. There are two hotels currently under construction; the 177-room Canopy by Hilton at the Pike & Rose development on Old Georgetown Road in Rockville is scheduled to open in the fall of 2017 and a 100-room Home2 Suites on Elton Road in Silver Spring. Marriott is expected to build a 230-room hotel in conjunction with its new headquarters building in downtown Bethesda. Notable transactions in the market include The Meridian Group's purchase of the 390-room Hyatt Bethesda for $89.5 million ($229,487/key) in May 2015. The company completed a $37 million renovation of the property in December 2016. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust sold the 270-room Doubletree Bethesda for $50.1 million ($185,555/key) in November 2016.
Limited supply growth is expected to continue to benefit both Arlington and Montgomery County lodging markets in the near term. However, the heavy reliance on Federal Government agencies for both its employment base and lodging demand present some risk given the uncertain direction the Trump Administration may be taking with regard to certain Federal agencies particularly those that are defense or healthcare related. Nevertheless, close proximity to Washington, DC is expected to continue to be very beneficial over the long term.