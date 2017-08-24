The InterContinental Makati was recently demolished, and then the Holiday Inn Clark was rebranded. As a result, the InterContinental Hotel Group currently has a mere three hotels located in the Philippines.

The company's scant footprint on those islands, however, is about to change, as InterContinental Hotels Group has now announced plans to bring two new Holiday Inn hotels to the Philippines in the year 2017. The first of these properties is actually the Remington Hotel at Resorts World Manila, which has belonged to InterContinental Hotel Group's portfolio since late in 2016, but moving forward will soon be rebranded as a Holiday Inn Express, taking advantage of that brand's widely known name and reputation. This hotel will give InterContinental Hotel Group a total of 623 guestrooms and 89 apartments in the Philippines major, capital city. This development is expected to be completed during the first half of 2016

The second project to expand InterContinental Hotel Group's presence in the Philippines involves a new project. Once completed, the Holiday Inn Baguio Center will be the first foreign brand that has opened a new property in Baguio City in a decade and a half. This property, once completed, will give the InterContinental Hotel Group a grand total of 180 new rooms to offer to its guests.

Leanne Harwood, who serves as InterContinental Hotel Group's vice president of operations in southeast Asia and Korea, has said that the company's expansion in the country is based upon "strong fundamentals of the Philippines hotel market given its strong and sustained economic growth in recent years, and with strong foreign investment into the country, including further interest from China in recent months."

Indeed, the hotel construction pipeline in the Philippines is healthy and robust in 2017, as reports project that property firms are expected to add more than 4,000 hotel rooms in Manila in the next 12 months, beating the massive 2,100 rooms that were added to that metro area in 2014. This booming growth in in the supply of lodging, coincides with a bump in demand brought on by an influx of foreign visitors into the city. While the supply will rise, experts say the occupancy rate of the hotels in Manila will remain strong, if a bit underutilized. They peg the occupancy rates in 2017 to remain somewhere between 65 and 70 percent, which is almost identical to the rates that hotels in Manila have seen over the past three years.

The fact that a major global company such as InterContinental Hotel Group is acting bullish on Manilla and the Philippines, likely means that the increase in foreign visitors will continue on once 2017 is over. In other words, now is an excellent time for the hospitality industry in the Philippines.

Let's take a look at some projects currently underway by InterContinental Hotel Group:

HUALUXE Zhengzhou:

Featuring with 743 guest rooms, this hotel will be part of a complex building in Zhengzhou.

From the 5th to the 36th floor will be the luxury 5-star hotel. Covering a area of 122.000 m², a total construction area of 167.000 m² . There will be two conference rooms and a huge Chinese styled lobby, also event hall especially for wedding.

InterContinental Phuket Resort: The luxurious InterContinental Phuket Resort is located on Kamala Beach, between Millionaire's Mile and the Amanpuri headland, one of the island's most popular destinations and perfect for travellers looking for a relaxing and luxurious getaway. This well-enclosed bay and fishing village situated off the west coast of Thailand in the Andaman Sea, is surrounded by forested hills and is one of the most beautiful places in Phuket. Kamala Beach is known for its expansive white sands and crystal clear waters, providing travellers the choice of both tranquillity and exclusivity with easy access to Phuket's vibrant night life, with the popular Patong Town just a short drive away, as well as the Phuket International Airport.

Crowne Plaza Resort Ras Al Khaimah: The resort, which will cover more than 18,000 m², will also include nine food and beverage outlets and leisure and retail facilities.

