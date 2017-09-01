Following a weak first quarter, the US economy strengthened in Q2.

Despite ongoing political uncertainty, consumer and business spending are expected to continue to support economic growth in the second-half of 2017.

View Source

About PwC US

PwC US helps organizations and individuals create the value they're looking for. We're a member of the PwC network of firms in 157 countries with more than 195,000 people. We're committed to delivering quality in assurance, tax and advisory services. Tell us what matters to you and find out more by visiting us at www.pwc.com/US. PwC refers to the US member firm, and may sometimes refer to the PwC network. Each member firm is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.