PwC U.S. Hospitality Directions: August 2017
As uncertainty weighs on the economy, softening lodging industry growth expected to continue
- An initial second quarter GDP estimate of 2.7 percent and further solid contributions from consumer spending suggest that the US economy will remain on solid footing for the balance of 2017.
- Overall, moderate demand growth in Q2 supported increases in both occupancy and ADR, resulting in a RevPAR increase of 2.7 percent.
Despite ongoing political uncertainty, consumer and business spending are expected to continue to support economic growth in the second-half of 2017.
- Benefiting from rising employment, real disposable income, and household wealth, consumers have been a driving force of economic growth this cycle.
- For the lodging industry, an increase in domestic spending is expected to help support growth in demand, though supply growth continues to be a meaningful downside risk.
- ADR growth of 2.1 percent is expected to continue to outpace inflation, resulting in a 2.3 percent increase in RevPAR in 2017.
About PwC US
PwC US helps organizations and individuals create the value they're looking for. We're a member of the PwC network of firms in 157 countries with more than 195,000 people. We're committed to delivering quality in assurance, tax and advisory services. Tell us what matters to you and find out more by visiting us at www.pwc.com/US. PwC refers to the US member firm, and may sometimes refer to the PwC network. Each member firm is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.