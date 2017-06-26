Personalizing offerings and messaging presents an incredible opportunity for brands to engage consumers more effectively.

Nearly three-quarters (74%) of web users say they're frustrated with sites that aren't tailored to their needs, 72% of consumers say they don't like generic marketing, and 58% of shoppers say they'd like companies to better focus their discount offers.

Yet, despite this clear demand, most brands still feel their personalization efforts aren't connecting. In fact, one recent survey of marketers found that 60% say their organization struggles with the tactic.

Why? The root cause is that many firms aren't delivering the personalized experiences that people truly want.

To overcome this challenge, check out the new infographic, 4 Steps to Unlocking the Real Power of Marketing Personalization, which was developed by MDG Advertising. It highlights approaches that have helped our clients significantly improve their targeting strategies.

The areas covered include:

Smart vs. dumb tactics : Personalization means much more than simply including a name. Basic personalization has minimal impact on engagement; however, messages based on specific user actions have a 2X open rate and 3X click rate compared with standard emails. Learn how dynamic targeting is the real key to effective engagement.

: Personalization means much more than simply including a name. Basic personalization has minimal impact on engagement; however, messages based on specific user actions have a 2X open rate and 3X click rate compared with standard emails. Learn how dynamic targeting is the real key to effective engagement. Single view of the customer : Consumers say the top benefits of personalization are fewer irrelevant ads/messages, quicker discovery of new products/services, and higher-quality shopping interactions. To deliver these experiences and harness the power of targeting you need rich, constantly updating consumer profiles. Discover why having a single view of the customer is the foundation for success.

: Consumers say the top benefits of personalization are fewer irrelevant ads/messages, quicker discovery of new products/services, and higher-quality shopping interactions. To deliver these experiences and harness the power of targeting you need rich, constantly updating consumer profiles. Discover why having a single view of the customer is the foundation for success. Data and systems : Personalization and data/systems aren't just linked, they're fundamentally intertwined. Of those marketers who say they don't personalize content, 59% say a major barrier is technology and 53% say they lack the right data. Explore how investing in the right platforms and people can pay off immensely.

: Personalization and data/systems aren't just linked, they're fundamentally intertwined. Of those marketers who say they don't personalize content, 59% say a major barrier is technology and 53% say they lack the right data. Explore how investing in the right platforms and people can pay off immensely. Transparency and security: People remain wary of personalization because they aren't sure how data is being used and stored. That's why control and security are so important. Some 60% of online users want to know how a website selects content personalized for them and 88% of consumers prefer to determine how their personal data will be used. Understand how to best address these concerns.

To find out how to make the most of these tactics for your brand, check out 4 Steps to Unlocking the Real Power of Marketing Personalization.

View Source

Contact

Leah Pritchett

Social Media Community Manager

Send Email