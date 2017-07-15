The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Introduces Interactive Chatbot Personality to Amplify Customer Service
Resident Mischief-maker, Rose, leads guest experiences through interactive technology
"As our resident mischief-maker, Rose is an expression of our luxury-with-a-wink take on hospitality," said Mamie Peers, senior director of digital, social and eCommerce at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. "Rose uses her wit, charm and bold personality to help guests have a better time. She is uniquely designed to move guests around the resort and surprise them along the way. What better way to experience our eclectic collection of art than through an all-knowing personal guide?"
Rose has checked in indefinitely—she's always on and has the inside scoop on all things Cosmopolitan. Upon check in, guests will be given a mysterious card in a room key packet with a phone number on it. Once guests begin texting the number, they will be introduced to Rose, who does more than any one person could do alone. Through interactive technology using real-time text messaging conversations, Rose guides guests through art tours, has the ability to arrange for amenity delivery (towels, pillows, etc.) to guest rooms, suggests the perfect restaurant, recommends indulgent cocktails and even plays games. More complex questions or requests are handled by CoStars behind the scenes.
"The introduction of Rose is another way to solidify The Cosmopolitan's position atop the list of full-service luxury resorts and casinos in Las Vegas," Peers said. "Rose offers a VIP experience with insider information – all to help guests discover surprises found around every corner. Rose demonstrates our commitment to giving guests engaging experiences with the highest levels of service, yet through a playful—and we hope irresistible—personality."
Rose will be available for text conversation 24-hours a day to hotel guests at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. To meet Rose, hotel reservations can be made by visiting www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or by calling the Reservations team at 855.435.0005.
ABOUT THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS
