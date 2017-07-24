Hampton by Hilton’s New 100% Hampton Guarantee
Upon the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Hampton® Guarantee in 2014, the brand began researching ways to refine and refresh it. After evaluating data from hotel owners, operators and guests globally, it moved to update its Hampton® Guarantee to better meet guests' expectations, stay ahead of competition and offer its teams more flexibility with service recovery.
Through its extensive research, Hampton found that a satisfaction guarantee may not always be the answer because: if a guest has a bad stay, they don't feel they should have to pay, whether the brand has a Guarantee or not; guests may feel uncomfortable reporting issues; and refunding the stay does not automatically equal a good score on intention to return.
"Our new approach to the Hampton® Guarantee reinforces the emotional connection that allows the brand to make guests Happy@Hampton," said Phil Cordell, Global Head for Focused Service and Hampton Brand Management for Hilton. "Satisfaction may not always be about getting a refund; guests want to be understood and heard."
The 100% Hampton Guarantee backs up the brand's commitment to its service culture, Hamptonality, and its team members' attention to delivering friendly, authentic, caring and thoughtful service.
"It has always served as more than just a money-back guarantee, but rather a part of the brand's DNA," said Cordell. "The unconditional 100% Hampton Guarantee and its Hamptonality culture has helped it become the #1 lodging franchise today."
In fact, the brand has been such a leader in the space that a number of brands, including Premier Inn Hotels, Virgin America, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Jack in the Box, have modeled their own Guarantees after that of Hampton by Hilton.
Contact
Michaela Barnes
Account Supervisor - Finn partners
Send Email
About Hilton
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising nearly 4,900 properties with more than 796,000 rooms in 104 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world"s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio - A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton HHonors®. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app, where Hilton HHonors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. Visit news.hiltonworldwide.com for more information and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.