Groupize, the award-winning provider of innovative, simple meeting solutions today announced the appointment of Michael Boult as their newest board member, Todd Tyler as Advisor and welcomed Jay Reilly as their Vice President of Corporate Sales. While many meeting technology companies are laying off hundreds of employees, Groupize continues to expand their team to meet the continued demand for their unique platform.

"The consolidation in event technology solutions, the dramatic increase in the market's focus on the convergence of transient and meetings and the receptiveness to our self-service simple meetings platform has prompted us to broaden our overall team," explains Charles de Gaspe Beaubien, CEO of Groupize. "Michael Boult and Todd Tyler bring a C-Level stellar record of accomplishment in the space, but equally important is their passion for what we are doing. Their involvement and thought leadership validate the significant potential for simple meetings solutions and our company. Jay Reilley's long and diverse career in the meetings and hospitality industry will help us to execute on our strategy to develop and grow Groupize solutions through the establishment of partnerships with a variety of top-tier Fortune 1000 companies and agencies."

The Groupize Simple Meetings Platform is empowering corporations to take control of their largest area of decentralized and rogue spend, simple meeting with a sourcing, registration, attendee app, budgeting and meetings intelligence. The company's strategic integrations with Travelport and Concur will make the Groupize simple meeting solution available to over 40,000 corporations in 2017. Two major travel agency consortia groups are actively implementing the Groupize solution as not only technology used within their agencies but also as a client-facing technology.

About Michael Boult

Michael Boult currently leads the Business Travel Center of Excellence for Travel Leaders Network. He has gained industry stature and acclaim through several executive-level corporate roles across travel-related businesses, including Chief Commercial Officer of Lanyon, President, and CEO of StarCite, and Founder and CEO of eCLIPSE Advisors – where he developed and deployed new spend management solutions for air, hotel and car categories for 200 multinational clients. Boult also spent 12 years with Rosenbluth International. He has twice been named by Business Travel News as one of the "25 Most Influential Executives in Business Travel." He was also named as one of the "25 Most Influential Executives in Meetings" by Meetings News. In 2008, Bloomberg Businessweek recognized his achievements in streamlined Meeting Payments as one of their Top 50 Global Innovations.

"What Groupize is doing to address simple meetings management is incredibly innovative and inspiring," said Michael Boult. "Groupize is leading the transformation of how simple meetings are sourced and managed, and I look forward to contributing to that success."

About Todd Tyler

Todd Tyler currently serves as an investor, director, and advisor to multiple high growth SaaS companies, with a concentration in hospitality technology including tripBAM, a SaaS company providing hotel rate shopping technology to corporate travel managers and travel agencies; CrunchTime! Information Systems, a SaaS company providing restaurant enterprise management software to the hospitality industry; and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) the leader in systems and service solutions for the hospitality industry and a leading provider of technical solutions to the government sector, where he is also the chair of the Nominating/Governance Committees and a member of the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee. He also serves as the President, CEO, and Director of Electronic Commerce, Inc., is a SaaS company providing human capital management solutions to middle market companies. He has also been an Executive in Residence for Battery Ventures, a venture capital and private equity firm who focuses on cutting-edge technology businesses and has also served as an Operating Partner for Frontier Capital who provides capital to middle market software and business services companies.

Tyler spent over 12 years as the President, CEO, Director, and owner of Lanyon, a SaaS provider of software for the meetings and events industry. Under his leadership, Lanyon grew from a simple technology company to a profitable, industry-leading company serving 70 percent of the businesses that comprise the Fortune 500 and more than 100,000 hospitality suppliers around the world. He has been named by Business Travel News as one of the "25 Most Influential Executives in Business Travel." Prior to Lanyon, Tyler was the CFO, general counsel, and director of a wholly-owned and newly established technology subsidiary of Reliant Energy (NYSE: REI), an electricity and energy provider. Previously, Todd practiced law in Dallas / Ft. Worth as a senior tax and transactions attorney representing high growth software companies as well as other public and private companies.

About Jay Reilly

For over two decades, Jay Reilly has been a Business Development Executive the Meetings and Hospitality industry. One of the initial employees at StarCite, he worked for ten years on the corporate/demand side of the marketplace, helping pioneer the SMMP model. Jay moved to Lanyon in 2010 to launch the Total Hospitality Platform, integrating Transient, Meetings/Events, and Project-Based Extended Stays for a single holistic view of a corporate hotel program. In 2013, Jay moved to AirPlus International to deliver global corporate payment solutions providing richer data for better travel supply chain management.

Jay Reilly commented on his new role with Groupize, "I am so impressed by the experience and passion of the Groupize leadership team. The Simple Meeting segment represents a huge gap in all corporate travel programs, regardless of their SMM maturity and Groupize has the tools in place to finally bridge that gap. The sheer scale of what can be achieved is tremendously exciting, and I feel fortunate to be joining such a visionary company that prides itself breaking new ground."

About Groupize

Groupize offers the leading end-to-end platform for simple corporate meetings. Groupize pioneered the automated online group hotel room bookings industry, and today is revolutionizing meetings technology with innovative, self-service solutions that reduce the complexity of starting, sourcing, managing and measuring meetings. Founded in 2011, Groupize is a privately held company and headquartered in Boston, MA. For more information, please call 1.885.GROUPIZE or visit groupize.com.

