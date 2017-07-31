New York, NY – Hospitality operations platform ALICE announces Remixto has adopted its ALICE Suite products ALICE Staff and ALICE Guest to improve staff coordination and guest access to services across the company's portfolio of vacation homes in Mérida and along Yucatan's Emerald Coast in Mexico.

Overseeing the property management and rental of over 60 distinct vacation homes, Remixto has some unique challenges that make ALICE a particularly good fit to aid its operations. Remixto's homes are spread across a great distance - in CDMX, the Yucatan Playa and the historic colonial city of Mérida - and coordinating staff activities and providing consistent guest service across this distance was a challenge prior to ALICE. Before adopting ALICE, Remixto's staff shared an email inbox to manage their work and guest requests, which made it hard to see which tasks had been addressed, and a challenge to communicate critical information across shifts. Now, with ALICE, Remixto's staff no longer have to rely on email, and have dedicated task management tools like ticket creation and assignment, and customized workflows, which help to coordinate individual staff members and departments, regardless of shift, time of day, or day of the week. With ALICE, Remixto now also has the ability to track and evaluate staff performance for the first time.

As both a property management company and a rental company, Remixto also has two sets of stakeholders. ALICE now helps them satisfy the needs of both, with much greater efficiency through the ALICE backend, and with increased guest and client satisfaction, through ALICE's guest-facing application. Remixto is attuned to the on-demand expectations of today's guests. Remixto was already providing 24/7 concierge services to their guests before ALICE, but now, the ALICE guest app helps Remixto's guests feel like they have their own personal concierge.

"The feedback from our property owners and guests [to ALICE] has been fantastic. As a vacation rental company, we're not expected to be too technically savvy," said Remixto founder Brent Marsh. "But ALICE has really helped us wow our guests and homeowners and accelerate the perception of Remixto as a tech-forward brand."

Added Alex Shashou, ALICE co-founder and President: "Remixto is great proof that ALICE can aid in the delivery of exceptional hospitality outside of the traditional hotel setting. We're excited by the company's innovation and we look forward to developing the relationship with Remixto and contributing to their success."

ALICE offers a multi-tiered suite of solutions for hotels :

ALICE Suite – An end-to-end system that allows hotels to run on one platform, connecting guests with the hotel, and all service departments within the hotel to one another – fully incorporating all of the individual ALICE solutions listed below.

– An end-to-end system that allows hotels to run on one platform, connecting guests with the hotel, and all service departments within the hotel to one another – fully incorporating all of the individual ALICE solutions listed below. ALICE Staff – A complete, easy to use request management software that connects front-desk, housekeeping, maintenance and F&B teams in real-time, providing quick and simple ticket management, monitoring for completion time, and real-time mobile app for service staff on the move.

– A complete, easy to use request management software that connects front-desk, housekeeping, maintenance and F&B teams in real-time, providing quick and simple ticket management, monitoring for completion time, and real-time mobile app for service staff on the move. ALICE Concierge – A tool to keep the concierge team organized and to connect the concierge and the guest instantly and seamlessly, providing guests with instant responses to requests – and saving the concierge time and effort in meeting those requests.

– A tool to keep the concierge team organized and to connect the concierge and the guest instantly and seamlessly, providing guests with instant responses to requests – and saving the concierge time and effort in meeting those requests. ALICE Guest – Innovative guest facing Mobile, Web and SMS tools, integrated to allow a full range of guest communication and functionality, pre-arrival and on property - including ordering services, real-time chat, and upselling.

ALICE's solutions are in place in hundreds of hotels across the U.S., and have been recognized for innovation in enabling multiple departments in a hotel to respond to guests' requests quickly and easily.

About Remixto:

At Remixto, we create unique, immersive travel experiences that celebrate the variety of Mexican life. We believe that every travel experience can be extraordinary and that our guests shouldn't skimp on a little luxury. That's why our one-of-kind vacation rental homes come with personalized travel services that allow you to escape, indulge, and explore the rich culture and history of the place we love to call home.

About ALICE: Provide consistently excellent service. By joining all the departments of your hotel onto a single operations platform for internal communication and task management, ALICE helps your staff act as a team to improve guest satisfaction. ALICE Suite brings together your front office, concierge, housekeeping, and maintenance teams, and connects your guests to your hotel with our app and SMS tools. The ALICE platform is fully integratable with PMS, POS, and all other third party management systems.

