Political and business leaders’ line-up for Iran Hotel and Tourism Investment Conference
300 leaders gather to drive the industry forward
According to the latest Euromonitor report "Travel in Iran", Iran is, without a doubt, the new up-and-coming tourism destination, and is likely to become the leading tourism market in the MENA region, provided that the infrastructure is able to develop and cope with changes. President Hassan Rouhani is determined to boost tourism and encourage foreign investment and the Iran Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organisation is working on this hand in hand with local municipalities to attract more investors.
An increasing number of investors are eyeing the opportunities in Iran, however, there are still regulatory and red tape hurdles in the process. Dr. Saeed Shirkavand, Deputy of Planning and Investment at Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHHTO), will take to the stage next week to present investment opportunities in Iran.
Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of Bench Events and founder of IHTIC commented "The conference is looking set to be one of the region's most influential gatherings at which the focus will be on challenges and opportunities facing the hotel and tourism industry. The conference will stimulate dialogue between the public and private sector; showcase project opportunities and how to access the market and do business in Iran."
The Iran Hotel & Tourism Investment Conference will take place on February 7-8 at the Parsian Evin Hotel in Tehran. For more information visit www.iranian-conference.com.
About IHTIC
Organiser: Bench Events Founder Sponsor: Incubeemea Patron Sponsor: Atiyaeh Saba Investment Company and Link Me Global Platinum Sponsors: AccorHotels, Azimzadeh Carpet Co., Deutsche Hospitality, Ilio Italian Restaurant, Melia Hotels International, Rastin Tours Gold Sponsors: DSA Architects International, Eye of Persia, Louvre Hotels Group, Parsian International Hotels Co., Rotana, Sarcheshmeh, Shaza Hotels, TRI Hospitality Consulting, ZAS Group of Companies Exhibitors: Servotel and Superfrost.Education Partner: Modul University Dubai. Supporters: Euromonitor International, Hospitality Asset Managers Association, Investors Group Iran, Pacific Asia Travel Association, Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture and Tehran International Tourism Exhibition.
About Bench Events
Global event organiser Bench Events has a long track record of delivering multiple premium hotel investment conferences and forums across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America. Market leading annual conferences include the Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC) in Dubai, now in its 13th year, the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) the new Asia Hotel and Tourism Investment Conference (AHTIC), The Summit in London and the Latin American Hotel & Tourism Investment Conferences (SAHIC). Bench Events" extensive portfolio also includes the Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF) in Dubai and AviaDev, designed to promote the future air connectivity in Africa. Bench Events" mission is enabling prosperity by facilitating growth, networking, and thought leadership in the hospitality industry worldwide. www.benchevents.com