Press Release

Political and business leaders’ line-up for Iran Hotel and Tourism Investment Conference

300 leaders gather to drive the industry forward

More than 300 industry leaders are to gather next week at the inaugural Iran Hotel and Tourism Investment Conference (IHTIC). H.E. Dr. Zahra Ahmadipour, Vice President - Head of Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHHTO), will open the conference alongside Ahmad Jamali, General Director for Foreign Investment at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance. Two days of panel discussions and thought leadership presentations by leading industry experts will follow, along with a unique chance to hear political leaders' views first-hand and opportunities to network with prominent investors, developers and operators.

According to the latest Euromonitor report "Travel in Iran", Iran is, without a doubt, the new up-and-coming tourism destination, and is likely to become the leading tourism market in the MENA region, provided that the infrastructure is able to develop and cope with changes. President Hassan Rouhani is determined to boost tourism and encourage foreign investment and the Iran Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organisation is working on this hand in hand with local municipalities to attract more investors.

An increasing number of investors are eyeing the opportunities in Iran, however, there are still regulatory and red tape hurdles in the process. Dr. Saeed Shirkavand, Deputy of Planning and Investment at Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHHTO), will take to the stage next week to present investment opportunities in Iran.