NYX Hotels by Leonardo Hotels:City Lovers create a special NYX Experience
NYX Hotels define a new Hotel-Guest Relationship for the Love of the City, out of Love for the Guest
"Our staff meets the needs of our guests in a very personal and authentic way, with a warm and sincere welcome and personalized service. These characteristics and company values are strongly reflected in City Lovers. This is how we re-defined the hotel-guest relationship, which we co-designed with all of our employees: to actively engage with our guests in a way that will delight them", explains Daniel Roger, Managing Director of Leonardo Hotels Europe, who feels that the NYX employees are the critical and definitive factor for successfully creating the new NYX experience. In mid-February, Europe's first NYX Hotel opens in Milan, closely followed by Prague and Madrid, where City Lovers welcome individualists from all four corners of the globe.
About Leonardo Hotels
LEONARDO HOTELS is the European division of Fattal Hotels Group, founded by David Fattal in Israel. The Leonardo Hotels are present in Israel and Europe with over 115 hotels in more than 50 destinations. With more than 75 hotels in more than 40 destinations Leonardo Hotels is active on the European market since 2006, established in the 3-4 star superior category as well as equal level. Currently spanning Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, England, Scotland, Spain, Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary as well as Italy, the hotel group with its 13,000+ rooms and over 22,000 m² of conference space offers places of well-being, that are characterised by their own regional character, local flair and their own design identity, addressing all individual needs. All according to the company"s credo of »feeling good«, providing 100% guest satisfaction. The company management for Europe is based in Berlin. The Leonardo Hotels umbrella brand is complemented by the »Leonardo Hotels«, »Leonardo Royal Hotels«, »Leonardo Boutique Hotels« and »NYX Hotels« brands.