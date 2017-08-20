BERLIN – The City Lovers - the staff of NYX Hotels are much more than classic hotel employees: they love their city with a passion and quite naturally transfer this enthusiasm to their guests. City Lovers like to be the go-to contact for all kinds of city information, operating informally instead of rigidly; as trend-setters, as opposed to the traditional ilk of city guides. They spread warmth and a spirit of friendship, which stays with their guests long after their visit is over. They know where the Tel Aviv party people revel, reveal the Milanese fashion hot-spots and tell you where you can find all the fascinating sub-culture communities in Prague.

"The perfect City Lover is a fashion-conscious cosmopolitan, with an unconventional lifestyle. He/she is an insider, who embodies authenticity, welcomes their guests with open arms, and inspires them." This is how the Leonardo Hotel sees the "ideal colleague", staffing the new NYX lifestyle-brand hotels. In an internal survey, they shared their views on how they see the "perfect" City Lover. It is their job to imbue each hotel with a unique touch, so they need to live up to particularly high expectations.

"Our staff meets the needs of our guests in a very personal and authentic way, with a warm and sincere welcome and personalized service. These characteristics and company values are strongly reflected in City Lovers. This is how we re-defined the hotel-guest relationship, which we co-designed with all of our employees: to actively engage with our guests in a way that will delight them", explains Daniel Roger, Managing Director of Leonardo Hotels Europe, who feels that the NYX employees are the critical and definitive factor for successfully creating the new NYX experience. In mid-February, Europe's first NYX Hotel opens in Milan, closely followed by Prague and Madrid, where City Lovers welcome individualists from all four corners of the globe.

Contact

Anne Radies

PR Manager - Leonardo Hotels

Send Email