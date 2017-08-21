Mercure Launches Its First Bot And Share Its Local Stories With You
A new way to travel or to rediscover your home city
Mercure will use the BOT to offer its customers the possibility of getting to know the city they're visiting in a totally unique and authentic way, taking them off the beaten track and offering anecdotes grouped under the heading "Local Stories."
All users need to do is geolocate and ask the BOT what's worth a look nearby, and then let themselves be guided through the conversation. The BOT is also aimed at local communities wishing to rediscover their city or neighborhood.
Users themselves will enrich the experience and ideas contained in the Local Stories over time. Inspired by the finds prompted by this veritable travel companion, they will in turn be able to share their own recommendations, thereby enriching the experience for other users.
The BOT will be keen to gather new tips: "Where? Who? When? I want to know everything. You can pass the message on at mercure.com/localstories…"
Humorous and straight-talking, the Mercure BOT will enhance the experience of travelers wishing to get a novel view of a city, while offering locals the opportunity to learn their neighborhood's secrets: "What's behind the facade of 145 rue Lafayette?" "Where is the world's smallest nightclub?"
This one-of-a-kind conversational BOT enables Mercure to showcase the specific local flavor of each city and strengthen its image as a brand rooted in its local environment.
Designed by BETC, the Mercure BOT is available from the dedicated Facebook page Mercure the Bot, on Messenger and will be soon relayed through Mercure Facebook page.
Link of the Facebook page Mercure the Bot: https://www.facebook.com/mercuregb/
Link of the Bot on Messenger: https://www.messenger.com/t/mercuregb
Link of Mercure Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MercureHotels
