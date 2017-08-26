Supplier News

Luxury Hotel and Resort Photography

Eileen Escarda is an visual story-teller and photographer who creates beautiful images for hospitality industry clients. Eileen's passion for light, in all it's manifestations, allows her to excel in a multidisciplinary career. Whether it's architectural interiors and exteriors, lifestyle photography, aerials or food - she strives for images to be authentic and real. Helping others achieve their story telling goals inspires her creatively and is what guides her work. Based in South Florida, Eileen shoots world wide with assistance of countless talented resources, which she has collaborated with throughout 28+ years in the industry. No vision is unattainable.