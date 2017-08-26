Luxury Hotel and Resort Photography
Food and Beverage Photographysource: © Eileen Escarda
Shrimp Ceasar Beachside at Coral Sands, Bahamassource: © Eileen Escarda
Family enjoying stay at Hilton Arubasource: © Eileen Escarda
Luxury Hotel and Resort photographer, Eileen Escarda source: © Eileen Escarda
- Demand for visual assets continues to grow, with 86% reporting that the volume of new images and video combined has increased in the last year.
- Almost one-third of respondents (32%) invest more than $50,000 annually in visual assets.
- The majority of hospitality and travel brands are using images and video for a wide range of purposes, led by website use (96%).
- Content created by consumers infuses visual communications with authenticity. User-generated content (47%) and social media influencers (38%) are a growing source of visual assets and hot topics in the hospitality and travel industry.
- Nearly half of hospitality and travel organizations (48%) have massive visual media collections with more than 1,000 visual images.
- Demand for access to visual assets is high. 72% said the frequency to access their organization's visual assets has increased in the past year.
- Visual assets are critical to social media, with 93% of respondents using images and video on social media. Many use imagery across several social media platforms.
