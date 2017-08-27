The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) presented the 60th Annual Adrian Awards at the New York Marriott Marquis, recognizing excellence in travel advertising, digital marketing and public relations, and the leaders behind the work.

"It's always wonderful to be able to celebrate the innovators of our industry. Their outstanding work challenges and inspires the rest of the profession," said Robert A. Gilbert, CHME, CHBA, president and CEO of HSMAI. He added, "Tonight was a special milestone—the Adrians have now been recognizing excellence in the hospitality industry for six decades."

Dating back to 1956, the Adrian Awards applaud marketing achievements in hospitality across multiple segments of the industry. Award winners are selected by senior industry and media experts from more than 1,200 entries, for three main entry divisions: advertising, digital marketing and public relations. Gold Award winners across these three categories were recognized during the Adrian Awards Dinner Reception, which was co-sponsored by HSMAI and Google. Platinum winners were selected from the standout Gold Award winners.

Best of Show Awards, the highest honor of the evening, were bestowed upon a Platinum Award winner from each of the three divisions—advertising, digital marketing, and public relations—as follows:

Advertising "Best of Show" – NFL Father's Day Video – Courtyard by Marriott – IMG and Marriott Content Studio

Digital Marketing "Best of Show" – From Brake Lights to Rested Nights – Red Roof Inn and its agency, 360i

Public Relations "Best of Show" – Bermuda: Finding an Island's Adventurous Side – Bermuda Tourism Authority and its agency, TURNER

The following are Platinum Award winners in the advertising, digital marketing, and public relations divisions:

Advertising Platinum Winners:

Company; Agency

Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism; Target

Brand USA

Visit Seattle; Publicis Seattle

Hilton; Fold 7

VisitGreenvilleSC

Courtyard by Marriott; IMG and Marriott Content Studio

Digital Marketing Platinum Winners:

Company; Agency

24 North Hotel; Travel Tripper

Visit Seattle; Publicis Seattle

Marriott International; Facebook & MEC

Aruba Tourism Authority; Concept Farm

Caribbean and Latin America Resorts Cluster; Marriott- Caribbean and Latin America

Best Western Hotels & Resorts; Ideas Collide & 11 Dollar Bill

Red Roof Inn; 360i

Public Relations Platinum Winners:

Company; Agency

South African Tourism; Sparkloft Media

Omni Hotels & Resorts; LDWWgroup

Hampton by Hilton; rbb Communications

Hilton

Cunard; MGA Media Group

Caneel Bay Resort

Marriott International; GREY New York

Aqua-Aston Hospitality; QUINN & Stryker Weiner Yokota

Bermuda Tourism Authority; TURNER

Gold Award winners' submissions were shown on digital displays at the Adrian Awards Dinner Reception and featured during the Gala stage presentations. "The honorees in this year's competition displayed innovation, creativity, and demonstrated measurable results and return on investment that were noted by this year's judges as being exceptional," said Fran Brasseux, HSMAI Executive Vice President.

Selected by a panel of senior industry executives, The HSMAI Top 25: Extraordinary Minds in Hospitality Sales, Marketing, Revenue Optimization for 2016 were honored by HSMAI in a reception co-hosted by Questex Hospitality + Travel and also recognized on stage during the Gala.

Additionally, the distinguished careers of two industry leaders were celebrated with HSMAI Lifetime Achievement awards. Randy Smith, Chairman & Co-Founder, STR, was honored with the 2016 Albert E. Koehl Award and Melanie Brandman, Founder & CEO, The Brandman Agency, was honored with the 2016 Winthrop W. Grice Award for Public Relations.

"It is an honor to be a member of this illustrious group of industry leaders," said Brandman, at the awards ceremony. "I would like to dedicate this award to my father and my mother, for raising me and my siblings to be global citizens, and instilling in us an unstoppable desire to experience the world and share whatever wisdom we pick up along the way."

"It is truly an honor to accept this award," said Koehl Award recipient Randy Smith. "I have been incredibly fortunate throughout my career in the hospitality industry in working with smart and talented people."

The winner of the seventh annual Leader in Sustainable Tourism Award, presented by HSMAI and National Geographic Traveler, was Amelia Island Convention & Visitors Bureau for "Clean Beaches and Sea Turtles."

The Pioneer in Visual Storytelling Award, presented by HSMAI and Libris by PhotoShelter, went to Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism and their agency, Target.

The event photos capture the joy and appreciation felt by award winners for being recognized and honored at Adrian Awards Dinner Reception and Gala. Please credit Libris for HSMAI when using event photos.

For more information about the Adrian Awards visit www.adrianawards.com. To interview an HSMAI spokesperson about the event and the winners, please contact Andrea Bomar at abomar@hsmai.org.