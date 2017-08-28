New York -- Local Measure, the leading location-based social intelligence platform has released a hotel industry guide to the technologies shaping today's guest experience.

The ebook is available as a free download from http://get.localmeasure.com/technologies-shaping-guest-experience

Increasing competition between hotels and the disintermediation in the industry are major issues forcing hotels to find new ways to re-establish their relationship with guests. Technology provides an array of opportunities for hotels to anticipate guest needs and preferences, and ultimately allow them to recapture a direct relationship with their most valuable customers.

The ebook looks at how internet connectivity, messaging technologies, artificial intelligence and location-based services are being incorporated into various facets of the guest journey and the potential for personalisation that each of these technologies deliver.

Adding new technologies in a hotel can be complex, costly and time consuming. The ebook features insight from Peter Lee, Customer Experience Consultant at Cisco, to help clarify how hotels can implement new technologies, and how they can evaluate their current systems connected with views of the customer and the guest experience.

Headquartered in Australia, Local Measure has proprietary technology that allows brands and businesses to to deliver exceptional service to their customers, engage with them in real-time to resolve service issues and acquire the rights to use user-generated content.

Local Measure is the leading customer intelligence platform in the tourism and hospitality sectors. Local Measure's clients include many of the world's largest tourism and hospitality brands. The company merges local content, social media and mobile technology, to provide customers with live access to operationalize customer data, rich content and analytics at a local level. For more information about Local Measure, visit our website and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

