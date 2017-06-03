External Article

New York revises down 2017 forecast, blames Trump

travelweekly.com

NYC & Company, New York's tourism marketing organization, revised its 2017 travel forecast on Tuesday, stating that it expects 300,000 fewer international visitors than last year "in light of the recent travel ban and related rhetoric." "These updated figures take into account changing attitudes about travel and access to the U.S. since the previous forecast was announced in October 2016, prior to the new administration," NYC & Company said in a statement issued on Tuesday. "This is the first drop in visitation since the start of the recession in 2008."