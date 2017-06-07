A multitude of new properties set to open in the Scandinavian market
In March the city is set to receive one of its largest hotel developments to date, the At Six, part of the Urban Escape masterplan. Boasting 343 rooms which will include 40 suites and three floors of penthouses, this 4-star renovation is a hybrid of a business and art hotel.
Nordic hotel giant the Scandic Group is leading the way, with hotels underway in Sweden, Finland and Denmark. The 493-room, 4-star Downtown Camper in Stockholm is currently under construction, while the extension to the Scandic Hallandia in Halmstad is in the pre-planning stage and will add 14 extra rooms. The planning of Hotel Marski in Helsinki is underway at the moment, with a view to opening the 300-room, 4-star property in the first quarter of 2019. The new-build Scandic Copenhagen Kødbyen will open in 2018, giving 370 new rooms, conference and business facilities and restaurants in Copenhagen's meatpacking district.
International brands are also looking towards Nordic territories. Sheraton is refurbishing their existing hotel in Stockholm, with the remodelling happening in phases, one of which is to be completed in the coming months. The Grand Hotel Stockholm too is getting a phased revamp.
