Of the many brands that are operated and overseen by Marriott International and Starwood Hotels and Resorts, aloft Hotels stands out as a particularly hip and appealing property for younger travelers in search of a property that mixes style and comfort.

And aloft Hotels, a brand that was initially introduced way back in 2005 in advance of its first hotel debuting in 2008, is currently expanding its profile and its number of holdings across the globe, according to information from TOPHOTELPROJECTS database.

In fact, the next two years are going to be very busy ones for the aloft Hotels brand. In 2017, aloft Hotels has 39 projects slated to debut. The following year, 2018, the brand has another 39 hotels that are projected to be completed and opened, and the growth won't slow down all that much after that: aloft Hotels has 17 hotel projects that will make their debuts in 2019 and beyond, with 4 more that presently have opening dates that are yet to be determined.

What's also interesting about aloft Hotel's expansion is where the vast majority of its new hotels will be located: North America. In fact, of a total of 100 projects that are projected to yield 17,207 new rooms for guests worldwide, 53 of those projects and a total of 7,929 rooms are going to be in the United States and Canada, primarily the United States.

The other great region of expansion for the aloft Hotels brand is Asia Pacific, which includes its namesake continent as well as Australia. In that region, aloft Hotels will soon be adding 24 projects that will give the brand a grand total of 4,662 new rooms to offer global travelers and business people.

Past that, aloft Hotels is also making inroads in the Middle East, where many other hotel brands have begun expanding more aggressively as well. Numbers show that aloft Hotels will be adding 13 new projects and 2,761 new rooms in this region in the coming years.

The brand's growing profile is less notable in the remaining three regions that make up the global hospitality industry. It expects to add 6 projects in Europe for 1,281 new rooms, 3 projects in Latin America for 424 new rooms, and 1 project in Africa for 150 rooms.

Currently, of aloft Hotels developing projects, 42 are designated as under construction, 32 are in the planning phase, 14 are in the pre-planning phase, and 11 are in the pre-planning phase.

Aloft has the following hotel projects to be completed. This data is provided by TOPHOTELPROJECTS; all project details including suppliers and contacts can be found on their database:

Aloft Manhattan Hotel

The building will comprise 79,000 square feet and its exterior will feature a 7-story base, topped by a multi-faced tower clad in grey and white. The corner will feature an open, double-height entrance, a "swooping marquee", and floor-to-ceiling windows all the way up to the top. The guest room windows along Rector Street will all be faceted in order to direct views to the church.

Aloft Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport

The 14,200 sqm Aloft & Element #21947 complex comprises a hotel plus an aparthotel. It will include 4-star rooms (about a hundred of which will have a kitchenette), a restaurant, bar, gym and some fifty underground parking spaces.

aloft Perth

Located in the suburb of Rivervale, just east of Perth's CBD, the Aloft hotel is part of a redevelopment project that will transform riverfront land into a commercial and residential precinct.

