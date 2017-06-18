Oaks Hotels & Resorts launches refreshed MyOaks benefits programme
Free to join, the refreshed MyOaks rewards programme is launching off the back of Oaks Hotels & Resorts' recent digital transformation, that saw a move to www.minorhotels.com/en/oaks and enhancements made to the site's functionality, design and booking engine.
MyOaks members will now be treated to a 10% discount on all accommodation bookings across Oaks Hotels & Resorts' 56-strong property portfolio, spanning popular CBD and leisure destinations in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and India.
As part of the initiative, travellers are also entitled to a selection of other meaningful member-only benefits, including a complimentary late check-out of 11.00am, free internet, sneak peeks and first access to all sales, plus special hotel deals where members will enjoy exclusive offers of up to 50% off.
Additionally, members will receive a 10% discount on stays with parent company Minor Hotels and its global network of luxury hotel and resort brands overseas through its PRIVILEGE programme, including Anantara, AVANI and PER AQUUM, giving travellers unprecedented access to further savings at a selection of Minor Hotels' most popular properties worldwide.
Chief Operations Officer of Oaks Hotels & Resorts, Mr Mike Anderson, said the company's enhanced benefits program was all about bringing value to the customer.
"We are delighted to introduce our new-look MyOaks benefits programme and recognise our loyal members for their ongoing support by making travel even more affordable and rewarding.
"The hotel industry is highly competitive, with so much choice on offer, so it's essential to ensure hoteliers are not only rewarding their members with discounted accommodation and exclusive value adds, but also appealing to potential new guests with attractive member-only privileges.
"We anticipate our revitalised benefits programme will be well received by new and existing members who appreciate the luxury of space and quality, self-contained accommodation in sought after CBD and leisure locations across Australia and beyond," said Mr Anderson.
Travellers can sign up to MyOaks by visiting http://www.minorhotels.com/en/oaks/myoaks
Contact
Lauren Coulter
Nmedia PR
Phone: 0439838836
Send Email
About Minor International
