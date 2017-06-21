About Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL)

Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) is an ambassador for traditional Swiss hospitality and has been a pioneer in hospitality education since 1893. It has created and inspired a unique professional community of 25,000 hospitality managers, united by the values and the legacy of EHL. EHL offers five academic programs; a Bachelor, a Master of Science, an MBA, an Executive MBA and a Master Class. The academic portfolio is developed to evolve and adapt to the needs of both the industry and the students, and offers a wide range of possibilities that make an EHL education flexible and accessible to young talents from all around the world. EHL is regularly recognized as the best hotel management school in the world, offering university studies to over 2,600 enthusiastic and talented students from 107 different nationalities. EHL is a member of EHL SA, a Group dedicated to hospitality management education.