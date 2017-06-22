Cornell Study Compares Hotel Valuation Models
The CHR report, titled "Do Property Characteristics or Cash Flow Drive Hotel Real Estate Value? The Answer Is Yes," was written by Crocker H. Liu, the Robert A. Beck Professor of Hospitality Financial Management and a professor of real estate at the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration (SHA), and Jack Corgel, a professor of real estate at SHA.
The study compares price estimates based on property characteristics (such as number of rooms, hotel age, location, and market segment) with estimates based on income calculations (such as discounted cash flow and net operating income) to assess which is the most effective in explaining the variation in prices of hotels. Results show that the hotel valuation model based on property characteristics performs as well as the model that only includes income-related variables. The findings also indicate that the implicit prices of hotel property characteristics capture both fixed location income streams and income streams associated with local and national economic conditions.
Regarding which characteristics are significant drivers of hotel valuation, the study shows that a hotel sells for a higher price if it has more rooms, it is newer, and it is located in a central business district. Hotels also command a higher price if they are historic landmarks, have undergone a major renovation, or are in a higher quality hotel segment. Capital market factors, including discount rate and cash flows, are also critical drivers of hotel pricing, the report states.
About the Center for Hospitality Research
The purpose of the Center for Hospitality Research is to enable and conduct research of significance to the global hospitality and related service industries. CHR also works to improve the connections between academe and industry, continuing the School of Hotel Administration's long-standing tradition of service to the hospitality industry. Founded in 1992, CHR remains the industry's foremost creator and distributor of timely research, all of which is posted at no charge for all to use. In addition to its industry advisory board, CHR convenes several industry roundtables each year for the purpose of identifying new issues affecting the hospitality industry.
