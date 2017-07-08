HSMAI’s Revenue Optimization Conference (ROC) Convenes Hotel Revenue Management Executives in Toronto
Each year, ROC delivers the most compelling and comprehensive revenue management event for the hotel industry. In 2017, the program will focus on helping attendees adapt to and manage rapid changes and stay relevant in turbulent times. Education sessions will offer learning opportunities in the key areas of Data & Analytics, Leadership & Influence, and Environmental Forces.
Focused on "Navigating the Forces Impacting Revenue Management," education highlights will include:
- Opening Keynote by Dr. Kelly McGuire, VP Advanced Analytics, Global Analytics for Wyndham Destination Network, and member of HSMAI's Revenue Management Advisory Board
- A panel discussion of industry leaders about what the future holds for revenue management in hotels, and other important issues affecting the practice today
- Luncheon speaker Alan Lewis, Managing Director and Partner at LEK Consulting, and co-author of Edge Strategy: A New Mindset for Profitable Growth, will share key insights on how to leverage substantial opportunities for growth that are often hidden in plain sight
- 2020 Lightening Round: Peer-to-Peer Case Studies and Insights, aseries of short, fast-paced presentations by subject-matter experts that explore what revenue management strategies are working, and in what ways
Additional networking and education opportunities will include a "HSMAI Helps," a volunteer opportunity benefitting Toronto, a peer-reviewed faculty research presentations, and a review course for those pursuing the Certified Revenue Management Executive (CRME) certification. HSMAI will also host an awards ceremony presenting the Vanguard Award for Lifetime Achievement in Revenue Management, and the Revenue Management Professional of the Year Awards.
Registration is now open for HSMAI ROC at www.hsmairoc.org. HSMAI thanks preferred partner IDeaS; platinum partners AccorHotels, Booking.com, LodgIQ, Rainmaker, and RateGain; and silver partners HeBS Digital, Infor, OTA Insight, Tambourine, The Guestbook, STR, TravelClick, and Travel Tripper.
About HSMAI
The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners, and is the industry"s leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals & their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue through programs such as HSMAI ROCET, Adrian Awards, and Revenue Optimization Conference. HSMAI is an individual membership organization comprising more than 7,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region. Connect with HSMAI at www.hsmai.org, www.facebook.com/hsmai, www.twitter.com/hsmai and www.youtube.com/hsmai1.
