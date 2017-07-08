The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI), is pleased to announce that the Revenue Optimization Conference (ROC) Americas will take place June 28, 2017, in Toronto, ON. For the first time in its fourteen year history, ROC comes to Canada, bringing together more than 600 hotel revenue management executives for education, collaboration, and innovation. The event will be co-located with HITEC 2017, the world's largest hospitality technology show.

"HSMAI's ROC is an unparalleled opportunity for hotel revenue management leaders to discuss strategies tonavigate the forces influencing and impacting revenue management," said Robert A. Gilbert, CHME, CHBA, president and CEO of HSMAI. "We are excited to bring ROC to Canada for the first time, and look forward to an exchange of thought-provoking, challenging ideas that impact and advance our industry."

Each year, ROC delivers the most compelling and comprehensive revenue management event for the hotel industry. In 2017, the program will focus on helping attendees adapt to and manage rapid changes and stay relevant in turbulent times. Education sessions will offer learning opportunities in the key areas of Data & Analytics, Leadership & Influence, and Environmental Forces.

Focused on "Navigating the Forces Impacting Revenue Management," education highlights will include:

Opening Keynote by Dr. Kelly McGuire, VP Advanced Analytics, Global Analytics for Wyndham Destination Network, and member of HSMAI's Revenue Management Advisory Board

A panel discussion of industry leaders about what the future holds for revenue management in hotels, and other important issues affecting the practice today

Luncheon speaker Alan Lewis, Managing Director and Partner at LEK Consulting, and co-author of Edge Strategy: A New Mindset for Profitable Growth, will share key insights on how to leverage substantial opportunities for growth that are often hidden in plain sight

2020 Lightening Round: Peer-to-Peer Case Studies and Insights, aseries of short, fast-paced presentations by subject-matter experts that explore what revenue management strategies are working, and in what ways

Additional networking and education opportunities will include a "HSMAI Helps," a volunteer opportunity benefitting Toronto, a peer-reviewed faculty research presentations, and a review course for those pursuing the Certified Revenue Management Executive (CRME) certification. HSMAI will also host an awards ceremony presenting the Vanguard Award for Lifetime Achievement in Revenue Management, and the Revenue Management Professional of the Year Awards.

Registration is now open for HSMAI ROC at www.hsmairoc.org. HSMAI thanks preferred partner IDeaS; platinum partners AccorHotels, Booking.com, LodgIQ, Rainmaker, and RateGain; and silver partners HeBS Digital, Infor, OTA Insight, Tambourine, The Guestbook, STR, TravelClick, and Travel Tripper.