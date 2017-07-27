United Kingdom – For entrepreneurs, business travellers, creatives or those who get their inspiration atmidnight – forgetting those nocturnal brainwaves by morning can be a gripe. To ensure guests never forget a late-night moment of genius again, Jurys Inn is trialling a range of 'creativity cushions' at selected hotels across the UK.

The wipe clean pillow will allow for guests to jot down notes or illustrations directly onto the cushion and will be trialled on a number of Jurys Inn bespoke DREAM beds throughout the country. For those who are keen to keep track of those midnight 'a-ha' moments that are too often forgotten about by morning, this is the perfect solution.

Research from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine[ii] found that the vast majority of ideas enter our subconscious minds, and this is why when we are about to fall asleep we often start to experience our best ideas.

Jurys Inn has calculated that 12.45am is the prime time for our brains to be at their most creative, which comes just 90 minutes after the average British person falls asleep[iii]. It's the time when many will have their most vivid dreams, ideas and moments of genius for the day ahead.

Suzanne Cannon, Head of Marketing at Jurys Inn said, "Great ideas often come when we're least expecting it and so to save our guests the frustration of waking up and forgetting that inspirational thought they had in the night, we have our creativity cushion on standby.

"Over 50% of our guests are business travellers and so it's important to not only make their stay comfortable but as productive as possible too."

Whether travelling for pleasure or work, Jurys Inn's 36 hotels across the UK offer a range of services and facilities including state of the art meeting rooms, stylish bars and restaurants, all day Costa Coffee bars and free WiFi throughout.

