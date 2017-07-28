External Article

Putting the Front Desk in the Hotel Guest’s Pocket

nytimes.com

When Lenette and Charlie Frye arrived recently at the Four Seasons in Orlando, Fla., for a two-night stay, they spotted an iPad loaded with the hotel’s app that they could use to order food, call for their car or read about activities in the hotel.

“You do it all yourself,” said Ms. Frye, 30, who manages a student living community in Gainesville, Fla. She and Mr. Frye, 35, a consultant for the University of Florida and former professional football player, travel frequently and liked the convenience of not having to pick up the phone.