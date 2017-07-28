United Investments Portugal, also known as UIP, has announced its first entry into an inaugural partnership inside of Europe with Bespoke Hotels International, Bespoke Hotels Portugal and Spain.

This strategic partnership comes amid plans for the brand to develop and manage new luxury properties all throughout the two countries, both Portugal and Spain, all of which would be under the management guidance of Bespoke Hotels.

For those unfamiliar, United Investments Portugal (UIP) is a part of the IFA Hotels and Resorts (IFA HR) consortium and investment partnership, which is known throughout the world as a prominent leader in the development of global hotel and residential resort projects. Indeed, the brand has operations that have a vast reach throughout many regions as well as throughout Europe. These regions include Africa, the Middle East, the Indian Ocean, and, of course, North America.

The announcement of this strategic partnership comes amid news of IFA Hotel Investments' growing relationship with Bespoke Hotels International, a joint venture that reaches across Dubai and the Middle East, a region that has seen the Bespoke demonstrating immense growth applied to significant sways of IFA's portfolio, an impressive collection that includes more than 3,000 individual residential units, as well as mixed use developments and other hotels within that region.

One item of note is that this arrangement was the first of its kind in which a brand with international backing gained entry into Dubai's vaunted and newly formed Holiday Homes sector, and it has also resulted in a much deeper relationship between Bespoke Hotels and IFA HR, as well as additional plans that would see the development of further projects located across Dubai as well as the rest of the Gulf Region.

"We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with UIP and to be strengthening our relationship with IFA and UIP," said Bespoke Hotels CEO, Haydn Fentum. "We have enjoyed considerable success when allying our brands in the Middle East, and hope to carry this momentum into the Portuguese hotel market, which has experienced notable recent growth."

Bespoke officials are not the only ones voicing praise for this strategic partnership, and what it may mean for the futures of those involved.

"We are pleased to announce this joint venture and partnership with Bespoke Hotels International," said Carlos Leal, Director of United Investments Portugal. "UIP remain committed to expanding and diversifying our portfolio, in Portugal and Spain. We are confident the benefits of this partnership including Bespoke's operational, management and distribution platforms will contribute to experiencing this growth together."

Let's take a look at some projects that are currently underway by Bespoke Hospitality:

X2 Chiang Mai Riverside Hotel

The design will include influences from traditional Lanna style that is characteristic of Northern Thailand and the courtyard of the hotel will be interspersed with 100-year-old tamarind trees. A rooftop infinity pool will offer views of the Ping River and there are spa and fitness facilities, plus the signature 4K restaurant.

X2 Vibe Bangkok Sukhumvit

The new X2 Vibe Onnut will feature 267 units, comprising 145 hotel rooms and 122 residences, plus a swimming pool, restaurant, fitness centre, spa, and 24-hour room service. The residences will include one- and two-bedroom options and penthouses.

X2 Vibe Pattaya SeaPhere

This is a luxury residence set along the beautiful coastline of Pattaya, Jomtien. The luxurious residence will offer 65 rooms with a mix of studios, 1 bedroom suites and 2 bedroom suites all located only 100 meters from the quiet Na Jomtien beach.

