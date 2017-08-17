JUCY Snooze Christchurch Integrates ASSA ABLOY Hospitality Mobile Access for Complete Guest Convenience
The New Zealand-based micro-accommodation aims to offer a wide range of budget travellers the convenience of using their smart devices as digital guestroom keys
"We wanted to challenge the traditional service model of hotels, completely redesigning it to remove the barriers guests commonly encounter," said Tim Alpe, JUCY CEO. "Whenever a guest is required to wait in a queue to check-in or pay their bill, it increases the potential for dissatisfaction in the overall guest experience. By utilizing the mobile app and kiosk technology we are able to circumnavigate these traditional issues and offer a way for our guests to take control of their check-in and check-out process."
ASSA ABLOY Hospitality Mobile Access delivers unparalleled security through secure Seos technology, assigning guest rooms and creating encrypted digital keys, so guests can use personal smart devices to unlock their rooms at the JUCY property. These keys are delivered securely and kept safe within a digital vault on the ASSA ABLOY Hospitality app, so unauthorized users cannot gain access to the key or room. These digital keys are transmitted over a secure communication channel only when presented to the appropriate lock. ASSA ABLOY Hospitality mobile access can also be integrated into a hotel's already-existing proprietary app.
While considering other options on the market, the JUCY management team ultimately chose ASSA ABLOY Hospitality's innovative solution due to the team's professional approach to the project, local support in New Zealand and proven track record of success on a global scale. The team at JUCY embraced the complete mobile key concept solution that ASSA ABLOY Hospitality provides.
About ASSA ABLOY Hospitality
The global leader in hotel security technology for nearly 40 years, ASSA ABLOY Hospitality is a part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, a publicly listed company with 47,000 employees. With products installed in properties all over the world, securing millions of guestrooms globally, the company's comprehensive range of security and technology solutions is comprised of VingCard electronic locks, Elsafe in-room safes, integrated software platforms and advanced mobile access solutions. Its latest innovation, ASSA ABLOY Hospitality Mobile Access provides advanced security for hotels and augments the stay experience for today's tech-savvy guests. Operating with secure Seos technology, Mobile Access allocates guestrooms and generates encrypted digital keys over a secure channel. This allows users to bypass the front desk and access their assigned guestrooms via their personal smart phones and watches. In order to provide best-in-class customer service, ASSA ABLOY Hospitality offers support in more than 166 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.assaabloyhospitality.com.