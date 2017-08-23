Meet the Money 2017 Presentations Now Available for Download! - By Jim Butler
Meet the Money®2017 wrapped up last week at the Hyatt Regency LAX, and looks to be one of our most successful years yet! More than 350 hotel industry leaders gathered to hear from 130+ speakers who gave their expert perspectives on the current hospitality market, the national and global economy, and where trends might take us as we move towards 2018.
In the meantime, you can download all the presentations the conference completed last week from the RESOURCE CENTER at www.Hotel.Lawyer.com, or individual presentations as listed below:
- 2017 LIIC Top Ten. Mike Cahill, CEO and Founder of Hospitality Real Estate Counselors (HREC) rounds up LIIC's annual member survey results. What markets should you avoid? Where are we in the hotel real estate cycle? Challenges and trends are identified in the LIIC Top Ten for the current year.
- Hotels Values & Cap Rates. Suzanne Mellen, Senior Managing Director of HVS, provides valuable data on historical hotel sales from 2006-2017 (total dollar volume and price per key), hotel transaction volume (year-over-year and by quarter), most active markets for the past 3 years, hottest urban markets, most notable sales, and what is happening to hotel cap rates.
- Hotels Trends: Public Market Perspective. Michael J. Bellisario is a Senior Research Analyst at Baird. His presentation includes an overview of the US hotel capital markets including stock performance, industry fundamentals, valuations, capital allocation strategies, and insights on current transactions, trends and forecasts.
- California Hotel Market Overview. Alan X. Reay, President of Atlas Hospitality provides an overview of the California hotel markets — current and historic analysis of sales volume, median price and performance by local market. There is data for every year from 2001 through the present. Alan also sees some interesting similarities and differences between the 2016 California hotel market with that of 2007. Could history be repeating itself?
- The Boutique Hotel Report 2017. Kim Bardoul, Consultant at Highland Group provides The Highland Group's 2017 data-filled report on the boutique hotel industry, including lifestyle hotels, soft brand collections and independent boutiques.
- U.S. Lodging Industry 2017 – Good For Some; Cautious Optimism For Others. In this presentation, Daniel Lesser, President & CEO of LW Hospitality Advisors®, points out the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in his U.S. Hotel Industry SWOT Analysis.
- Bright Horizons….Dusty Dawns. Mark Woodworth, Senior Managing Director of CBRE Hotels, discusses the state of the economy, the impact new supply has, buyer and seller markets, and forecasts for the rest of this year and 2018.
- Three Issues for Real Estate. Keynote speaker, Dr. Richard K. Green, Chair, Lusk Center for Real Estate, University of Southern California, breaks looks in detail at 3 key issues affecting real estate and the economy: tax reform, the Fed and mortgages, and trade. But there is a bigger issue. Dr. Green goes in depth to answer these questions and discuss the principal source of U.S. manufacturing job loss (hint: it's not trade).
- Fine Tuning Management and Operations for Greater Profit and Value. Michelle Russo, CEO & Founder of HotelAVE, and her panel present a very timely issue. As the hotel industry enters its 7th year of recovery, we may have gotten laxe in driving revenues and controlling costs. What tools and components are necessary or unnecessary?
About JMBM
JMBM's Global Hospitality Group® provides business and legal advice to hotel owners, developers and investors, based on practical experience gained from more than $71 billion of hotel transactions, 1,000 hotel management agreements, 1,000 franchise agreements, and 3,800 properties worldwide. The Chinese Investment Group™ within the practice is a dedicated team of hotel and real estate lawyers that provide a gateway for Chinese investment in the United States. The Group and its network of reliable professional resources help Chinese investors identify, analyze, evaluate, validate, acquire, finance and manage hotel and real estate opportunities. We have closed more than $1.5 billion of EB-5 financing for our developer clients and sourced more than half of that.