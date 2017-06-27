Microsense Networks is pleased to introduce a revolutionary product that offers a bundled solution to meet both of the above compelling needs. Yes, a single box offering seamless Wi-Fi connectivity inside the room that also connects to the TV through which guests can stream all their content from their mobile devices, iPad, Tablet and Laptop on to the room TV. Cover both needs at a fraction of the traditional cost!

Dual Band Wireless AP 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz

Watch your favorite online OTT content

Share Images, Audio & Video content from a Mobile Device