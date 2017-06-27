Micosense Networks: HSIA and OTT Combined in a Single Box
Hitec 2017 : Visit us at Booth # 621
Wi-Fi OTT Box
- OTT TV: Research and statistics show that today's Hotel Guest is streaming more content from their devices than ever before. They are also watching their favorite TV shows and Movies using their Netflix, Hulu and other popular accounts.
- Wireless HSIA: Wi-Fi and the quality of the connection in the guest room is also at the core of today's guest experience.
- Dual Band Wireless AP 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz
- Watch your favorite online OTT content
- Share Images, Audio & Video content from a Mobile Device
For further information contact: Chris Pukay, VP - Business Development, Microsense Networks, Phone: 610-400-1895, Email: Chris.p@microsensenetworks.com Web: www.microsensenetworks.com