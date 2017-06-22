New York, NY – ALICE - the hospitality industry's leading operations platform, which connects all the departments of your hotel for improved staff communication and task management - will be showcasing new products and features at this year's HITEC in Toronto, June 26-29, Booth 1245. You can schedule a meeting with our team here.

ALICE's partners include 3-5 star independent and managed hotels, hotel groups, residential condominiums, serviced apartments, vacation rental companies, and concierge companies looking to provide exceptional service through mobile staff technology and guest communication channels. ALICE can also be integrated into your own app or website via ALICE's API. Hotels and groups on the ALICE platform include Two Roads Hospitality, SIXTY Hotels, One&Only Resorts, Viceroy Hotel Group, and Leading Hotels of the World.

Read how serene Wine Country escape MacArthur Place, Sonoma Hotel & Spa is using ALICE's Guest Messaging to remove the bottleneck at the front desk. They selected ALICE's Guest Messaging and Staff request management technology to provide convenience to guests with messaging technology they're already familiar with and which doesn't require downloading an app, and ease for front desk staff, who now field many fewer phone calls, and can respond to guest text messages and dispatch guest requests all with one system.

Read how Colorado's popular Copper Mountain Resort uses ALICE to coordinate their staff across twenty-six buildings and three different base villages. ALICE has replaced emails, phone calls, radios, and paper logs to provide one centralized place for all requests and internal work orders from guests, unit owners, the front desk, a separate management team, multiple restaurants, event spaces, and other mountain operators, improving staff communication and productivity.

Read how ALICE's concierge technology helps an already standout concierge team at SIXTY SoHo "iron out the kinks." The highly-rated team is using ALICE's concierge task management software to improve team coordination and efficiency on the job. The hotel's Chef Concierge says ALICE's functionality (which includes a Google-powered Vendor Database, robust tagging and filtering, itinerary and confirmation printing, and logbooks for package management) sets it apart from other concierge technologies he's used.

If you're looking at technology as a means to improve your hotel's performance , stop by Booth 1245 to meet the ALICE team and see a live presentation of our technology. Hoteliers interested in attending HITEC for free can email us at info@aliceapp.com for more information. We also invite you to book a meeting in advance, for a personalized demo of ALICE.

