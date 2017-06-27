Lodging Interactive Offers Free Live Chat Service with Every New Website
Research continues to support that human-based live chat services (not chat bots) increases customer satisfaction levels and creates brand loyalists who then convert into paying customers. Consumers find live chat to be more efficient than calling a hotel and certainly faster than sending email to the hotel. And with today's smartphones, live chat is simple to use and provides hotels with the power of providing exceptional customer service.
"We've invested heavily into developing a fully networked, fully managed, hospitality focused live chat operation in the U.S." added Mr. Vallauri. "Our CoMMingle Live Chat agents are highly trained on the property specifics and are the best in the industry. We're truly moving our clients above their competitors as it relates to online customer service."
CoMMingle Live Chat Advantages
- Fully managed – no need for hotel to hire staff.
- CoMMingle Live Chat hours 9am-8pm EST, 7 days a week.
- Humanizes hotel brand while customers are on hotel website.
- Acts as a human powered FAQs page.
- Increases brand loyalty & engagement.
- Live chat agents can share PDFs during live chats (floor plans, menus, etc.)
For more information on how your hotel can receive CoMMingle Live Chat services at no cost, please visit Lodging Interactive's Independence Day promotion for Independent Hotels visit: https://lodginginteractive.com/independence
Contact
DJ Vallauri
President & Founder
Phone: 877-291-4411
Fax: 877-833-7375
Send Email
About Your Lodging Interactive
Headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, Lodging Interactive is a full-service digital marketing and social media engagement and reputation management agency exclusively servicing the hospitality industry. Through its web design and search optimization division as well as its CoMMingle Social Media Division, Lodging Interactive provides effective Internet marketing services to hundreds of branded and independent properties as well as management companies, restaurants and spas. CoMMingle has established itself as the largest provider of reputation management services for the hospitality industry, handling over 200,000 guest review responses. The company also offers fully managed Live Chat agents for hotel websites through its LiveChatForHotels.com division.
Lodging Interactive is an HSMAI Adrian Award winner, and has won awards from the International Academy of Visual Arts, Interactive Media Awards, Horizon Interactive Awards, Web Marketing Association, Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts, and Travel Weekly"s Magellan Awards have recognized Lodging Interactive as an industry leader.
Lodging Interactive is a proud supporter of the Hotel Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) and the company"s president, DJ Vallauri, currently serves on the Board of Directors of HSMAI"s New York Chapter and is a Forbes.com Agency Council contributor. For more information, please contact sales@lodginginteractive.com, 877-291-4411 or visit the company"s website.