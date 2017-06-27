Lodging Interactive, an award winning digital marketing and social media engagement agency exclusively serving the hospitality industry, today announced its Independence Day promotion for Independent Hotels . Now through September every hotel that signs an agreement for a new website will automatically be provided with its fully managed CoMMingle Live Chat service at no additional cost.

"Website live chat is quickly becoming something consumers expect to see on all hotel websites, and the smarter hoteliers understand the tremendous competitive advantages live chat provides," stated DJ Vallauri, Lodging Interactive's Founder and CEO. "As the hotel industry's largest provider of fully managed live chat services, for a limited time we're bundling our CoMMingle Live Chat service with all new website projects."

Research continues to support that human-based live chat services (not chat bots) increases customer satisfaction levels and creates brand loyalists who then convert into paying customers. Consumers find live chat to be more efficient than calling a hotel and certainly faster than sending email to the hotel. And with today's smartphones, live chat is simple to use and provides hotels with the power of providing exceptional customer service.

"We've invested heavily into developing a fully networked, fully managed, hospitality focused live chat operation in the U.S." added Mr. Vallauri. "Our CoMMingle Live Chat agents are highly trained on the property specifics and are the best in the industry. We're truly moving our clients above their competitors as it relates to online customer service."

CoMMingle Live Chat Advantages

Fully managed – no need for hotel to hire staff.

CoMMingle Live Chat hours 9am-8pm EST, 7 days a week.

Humanizes hotel brand while customers are on hotel website.

Acts as a human powered FAQs page.

Increases brand loyalty & engagement.

Live chat agents can share PDFs during live chats (floor plans, menus, etc.)

For more information on how your hotel can receive CoMMingle Live Chat services at no cost, please visit Lodging Interactive's Independence Day promotion for Independent Hotels visit: https://lodginginteractive.com/independence

