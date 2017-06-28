Newton, MA – June is the "official" start of the summer vacation season and Sonesta is celebrating by giving away one million Sonesta Travel Pass points; the biggest and most exciting loyalty program offer the brand has ever extended.

The sweepstakes is live online now through September 30, 2017 and includes two round-trip airline tickets for travel to any Sonesta destination within the U.S. and the Caribbean. In addition to the grand prize, an additional 1,000,000 Sonesta Travel Pass Points will be awarded in first prizes as Sonesta celebrates a summer of growth for the company.

How to Enter

It is simple to enter the sweepstakes by going online to www.Sonesta.com/WhereWouldYouGo. The promotion is open to new and existing Sonesta Travel Pass members. All enrolled members can also earn an additional entry by booking and completing a stay during the promotion period by September 30, 2017. What would you do with one million loyalty reward points? Renew an old friendship? Visit family? Share with a best friend? And where would you go? Sonesta is encouraging participants to share their ideas for enjoying this prize by tagging @SonestaHotels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and using #WhereWouldYouGo.

One Million Rewards Points

With a one million point Grand Prize, the winner can redeem stays at any participating Royal Sonesta, Sonesta Hotels & Resorts or Sonesta ES Suites, enjoying an extended vacation at one or more of the brand's U.S. or Caribbean destinations. For example, the winner could:

·Enjoy more than a month in the heart of the Big Easy at Royal Sonesta New Orleans - along the French Quarter's Bourbon St. - uncovering unique boutiques and galleries, and experiencing the best of nightlife; or, relaxing in the serenity of Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island, boasting 12 miles of pristine beachfront with sunset views and some of the freshest seafood along the East Coast.

·Immerse themselves in the history and culture of great American cities at Sonesta Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square, Royal Sonesta Harbor Court Baltimore or the newest hotel in the Royal Sonesta collection, iconic The Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis for up to 40 nights.

·Bring the whole family to Sonesta ES Suites Orlando for a five-night trip to Disney every year…for eight consecutive years, making lasting memories and invaluable traditions in the happiest place on earth.

·And, many more experiences found at Royal Sonesta, Sonesta Hotels and Resorts in Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Miami, St. Louis, San Jose and St. Maarten (3) as well as Sonesta ES Suites found in 27 locations near Boston, Atlanta, Baltimore, Burlington, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Colorado Springs, Columbus, Detroit, Flagstaff, Houston, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Orlando, Parsippany, Princeton, Philadelphia, St. Louis and Tucson.

About Sonesta Travel Pass

Sonesta's complimentary rewards program takes seconds to join, offering points, perks and exclusives for members only, making each stay more rewarding. Members can accumulate free nights faster with ten points earned for every dollar spent, as well as enjoy a number of benefits including upgraded Wifi, complimentary room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out. Sonesta Travel Pass points never expire for active members and redemption reservations are based on availability, there are no blackout dates.

It's easy to redeem Sonesta Travel Pass points for a free night in as few as 7 nights stayed or 17,500 points at participating locations in the U.S. and St. Maarten, and exclusive offers are made available to members throughout the year. Sonesta will also match members' preferred and elite level in other hotel loyalty programs. To learn more, or to sign up, visit www.Sonesta.com/Travel-Pass.

Sonesta is a growing, global hospitality brand with more than 60 properties in seven countries, centered on a corporate dedication to delivering a guest experience that provides more than just a place to stay. With a portfolio of diverse and distinctive properties as individual as its guests, there is no typical Sonesta. Presenting a full range of exceptional experiences found in many of the most memorable destinations in the world, Sonesta proudly exceeds guest expectations time and time again.

Discover Royal Sonesta and Sonesta Hotels & Resorts in Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Hilton Head Island, Houston, Miami, New Orleans, Philadelphia, San Jose, St. Louis, St. Maarten (3), Chile (2), Colombia (5), Ecuador, Peru (5), and Egypt (6 + 3 cruise ships). Sonesta ES Suites is an extended stay hotel brand managed by Sonesta found in 27 locations near Boston, Atlanta, Baltimore, Burlington, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Colorado Springs, Columbus, Detroit, Flagstaff, Houston, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Orlando, Parsippany, Princeton, Philadelphia, St. Louis and Tucson. For more about Sonesta, visit Sonesta.com or call +1.617.315.9200 or 800.Sonesta (800.766.3782) in the U.S. and Canada.

