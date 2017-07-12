Tap! Tap! Go! The New RedRoof.com Enables Travelers to Go from Road to Pillow with Fast, Easy and Intuitive Booking Features
The new site's "Along-a-Route" feature will benefit Red Roof's core mobile consumer's journey. The "Along-a-Route" feature makes RedRoof.com a road warrior's best companion; using patent-pending technology, it knows their precise location and the direction in which they are traveling, serving up properties literally along their route – not seven miles past – making booking on the road effortless.
Additionally, the new RedRoof.com uses features a modern, welcoming and responsive design with dynamic graphics using a full suite of rich media tools. The newly upgraded digital platform also provides geo-localized and personalized content and deals, along with the full display of TripAdvisor reviews, allowing travelers to select the property and room that best fit their needs to make the most informed travel decisions.
To reward travelers, Red Roof is celebrating the new site by giving away a valuable prize per day in a summer sweepstakes. RediCard members who stay at a Red Roof property from June 1 to August 31 will be automatically entered to win in addition to receiving one online entry just for being a member in the first place! Guests can enjoy huge savings while trying to win, as redroof.com's RediPromise™ guarantees travelers the lowest available rate.
"Red Roof has invested in upgrading the digital platform to enhance guests' travel planning and booking experience," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "The new RedRoof.com is a smart site. It knows the traveler's booking habits: where they are, where they are going. Whether booking rooms on a phone, computer or tablet, RedRoof.com makes securing rooms at the best rate a breeze."
As part of its roadmap, Red Roof is looking to bring an artificial intelligence-enabled chatbot to life. The bot will connect and engage with travelers in a spontaneous and textually interactive way at every stage of the travel planning through booking process. The perks won't stop there. Red Roof hopes to add a "Quickbook" functionality to the site to better serve loyal guests – RediCard members will enjoy rapid mobile booking with personalized benefits and deals, stored travel preferences and personal information as well as a fast and easy checkout process, all dedicated to making a comfortable and affordable stay a click away.
Red Roof is continually addressing the changing digital landscape to elevate guest experiences. From "Fast. Free. Verified. WiFi" , to the award-winning "From Brake Lights to Rested Nights" campaign targeted to traffic-jammed travelers, Red Roof remains at the forefront of digital innovation to best cater to the evolving needs of travelers.
