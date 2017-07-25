trivago now provides hoteliers with access to its travel demand data and over 5 billion room rates
trivago empowers hoteliers to be competitive online by giving them access to its comprehensive data on market demand and room rates.
-
trivago now provides hoteliers with access to its travel demand data and over 5 billion room rates
-
Over 5 billion room rates. One single dashboard.source: http://hotelmanager-blog.trivago.com/rate-insights/
Instead of gathering data from just a few booking sites, Rate Insights aggregates rates from over 250 websites and makes it easy for hoteliers to compare them by room type and other variables. It also enables hoteliers to respond quickly to changes in the market and anticipate what upcoming local events can be leveraged to boost RevPAR. Hoteliers overcome the time-consuming challenge of monitoring the market, their competitors' prices, and their own. They know when and by how much to adjust their direct rates and all those listed with OTA partners to stay competitive online.
"With the Rate Insights feature we're able to see our competitors' prices and position ourselves in the market. And the statistics are beneficial when there are sudden changes in the market and we need to adapt accordingly." Maximilian Kaufmann, Managing Director, Hotel Alte Krone, Kleinwalsertal, Austria
Utilizing data is becoming more and more crucial in making decisions that will lay the foundation for future success. By displaying its rate and traveler demand data on a single dashboard with simple analytics, trivago has made it easier for hoteliers to access, understand, and act on data to increase their competitiveness online.
For more information: http://hotelmanager-blog.trivago.com/en-us/rate-insights
About trivago Hotel Manager & Rate Insights
trivago is reinventing the way hoteliers connect with travelers online – via trivago Hotel Manager. With 1.4 billion visits per year to 55 localized websites available in 33 languages, trivago is a leading hotel metasearch for travelers around the world. As of June 30, 2017, there are already over 300,000 hoteliers across the globe using the metasearch marketing platform to build a unique hotel profile so they can boost their ranking on trivago and drive direct bookings on their own website. trivago Hotel Manager currently operates in ten languages across 21 localized platforms. Rate Insights is available with trivago Hotel Manager PRO, the full solution that provides hoteliers with additional analytics and promotional tools to help them be more competitive online and stand out in search results.
To find out more, visit www.trivago.com/hotelmanager/pro
About trivago
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany, trivago is a global hotel search platform focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels. trivago's mission is to "be the traveler's first and independent source of information for finding the ideal hotel at the lowest rate." As of September 30, 2016, trivago's global hotel search platform offered access to approximately 1.3 million hotels in over 190 countries. trivago's platform can be accessed globally via 55 localized websites and apps in 33 languages.
Contact
Andrea Ricciarelli
Global B2B Content Marketing & Global PR Lead
Send Email