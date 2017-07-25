Düsseldorf, Germany – trivago has now made over 5 billion room rates visible to hoteliers around the world. With its new Rate Insights feature, trivago grants hoteliers access to an unbiased and comprehensive set of data on traveler demand and competitor prices, enabling them to compare room rates from over 250 booking sites as well as official hotel websites on a single dashboard. Through Rate Insights, which is part of the complete metasearch marketing solution trivago Hotel Manager PRO, trivago is empowering hoteliers to establish competitive pricing strategies.

trivago Business Intelligence data reveals that independent hotels visible on trivago have on average 8,000 rates online a year. Johannes Thomas, Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director at trivago, said: "We understood how difficult it is for hoteliers to find, monitor, and analyze competitor room rates across hundreds of booking sites." He added: "We were quick to realize that the price comparison data we provide to travelers is equally valuable for hoteliers. Therefore, we created a rate shopper that gives hoteliers easy and actionable access to this data, as well as data on traveler search volume that reveals fluctuations in demand. No other rate shopper has this combination of data in this amount and with this granularity."

Instead of gathering data from just a few booking sites, Rate Insights aggregates rates from over 250 websites and makes it easy for hoteliers to compare them by room type and other variables. It also enables hoteliers to respond quickly to changes in the market and anticipate what upcoming local events can be leveraged to boost RevPAR. Hoteliers overcome the time-consuming challenge of monitoring the market, their competitors' prices, and their own. They know when and by how much to adjust their direct rates and all those listed with OTA partners to stay competitive online.

"With the Rate Insights feature we're able to see our competitors' prices and position ourselves in the market. And the statistics are beneficial when there are sudden changes in the market and we need to adapt accordingly." Maximilian Kaufmann, Managing Director, Hotel Alte Krone, Kleinwalsertal, Austria

Utilizing data is becoming more and more crucial in making decisions that will lay the foundation for future success. By displaying its rate and traveler demand data on a single dashboard with simple analytics, trivago has made it easier for hoteliers to access, understand, and act on data to increase their competitiveness online.

