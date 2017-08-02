External Article

Last minute offers unpopular and desktop still preferred booking device, analysis finds

travolution.com

Travellers booking online are “not so fond” of last minute offers and still prefer to book on desktop rather than mobile, according to a study by a US analytics firm.

ContentSquare also found that online travel websites are more likely to get bookings on Sundays, on which they have a 5% higher average conversion rate.

The study, based on 75 million sessions recorded in 2016 from 12 search website in the online travel sector, found that users typically start searching for summer holiday destinations in January and winter holiday destinations in September.

Analysts found that last minute offers are not so popular and customers prefer organising trips ahead of time.